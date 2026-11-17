Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rains forecast: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha.

Cyclonic Storm Akvan, currently over the southern Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the evening of November 17. It is likely to strengthen further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of November 19, according to the weather update.

Andhra Landfall

The cyclone is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20. Gusty winds are also expected over the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” Likely to Intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm Today, Very Severe by 19 November 2026 #CycloneAkvan #CycloneUpdate #BayOfBengal #SevereCyclonicStorm #VerySevereCyclonicStorm #IMD #WeatherUpdate @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA https://t.co/L9xSeMl1lP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 17, 2026

Heavy Rain Alert

The seven-day weather outlook for November 17-23 indicates heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on November 17-18, coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19-20, and Odisha on November 21.

7-Day Weather Outlook (17–23 Nov 2026) Cyclone Akvan brings heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu (17–18 Nov), Coastal Andhra Pradesh (19–20 Nov), and Odisha (21 Nov), alongside gusty winds in the Bay of Bengal. @moesgoi @PIB_India @DDNational @ndmaindia https://t.co/hF9FOx5XTC — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 17, 2026

Fishermen Advised To Stay Away From Sea

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as Cyclone Akvan approaches. APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said squally winds are expected along the state's coastal regions, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

He also urged farmers and residents to take necessary precautions. Andhra Pradesh is bracing for its third cyclone in three weeks, after Cyclones Arnab and Murasu recently damaged lakhs of acres of crops, with losses estimated at nearly Rs 7,000 crore.