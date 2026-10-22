Papankusha Ekadashi Parana 2026: The Papankusha Ekadashi fast will be observed on October 22, and the Parana, or the ritual of breaking the fast, will take place on Friday, October 23. However, two different timings are being mentioned for breaking the fast. Some calendars recommend completing the Parana by 8:42 AM, while others give 10:12 AM as the deadline. So, which timing should devotees follow? For New Delhi, these two timings are based on different Panchang systems. According to the general Papankusha Ekadashi calendar, the Parana time is from 6:27 AM to 8:42 AM. The ISKCON Ekadashi calendar, however, lists the timing as 6:27 AM to 10:12 AM. Therefore, it would not be correct to consider one of these timings wrong simply because the end times differ.

Why Is There A Difference Between The Two Timings?

The timing for Ekadashi Parana is not determined by the clock alone. Local sunrise, the Dwadashi Tithi and the rules followed by a particular religious tradition are also taken into consideration. The duration of the Parana period may differ between a general Ekadashi calendar and the ISKCON calendar. In this case, both calendars mention October 22 as the fasting date and October 23 as the Parana date. The starting time for breaking the fast is also the same. The difference lies in the final time prescribed for completing the ritual. Therefore, attributing the difference solely to a change in city would be incomplete.

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When Should You Break The Papankusha Ekadashi Fast On October 23?

Devotees in New Delhi who wish to follow the timing common to both published calendars can break their fast between 6:27 AM and 8:42 AM. This period is included in both calendars. Those following the ISKCON tradition have been given a Parana window extending until 10:12 AM. The time of 8:42 AM should not be confused with the end of the Dwadashi Tithi. According to the Panchang, Dwadashi will end at 2:35 PM in the New Delhi-NCR region on October 23. The prescribed Parana window and the end of the Dwadashi Tithi are two different things.

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What Should Devotees In Other Cities Keep In Mind?

These timings are based on New Delhi-NCR and Indian Standard Time. Devotees in other cities should consult their local Panchang and follow the Parana instructions applicable to the religious tradition they observe. It is important not to assume that a timing of 10:12 AM mentioned in a report applies uniformly across the country. While checking Parana timings, devotees should consider both the location and the Panchang system being followed.