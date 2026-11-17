Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sabarimala Temple opens November 16 for Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage.

First-ever Rs 2 lakh pilgrim insurance cover introduced this year.

Daily darshan limited to 80,000; online booking is encouraged.

Aravana prasadam stock increased; home delivery option available.

The wait for devotees seeking darshan of Lord Ayyappa at Kerala's Sabarimala Temple is set to end today, as the temple doors will open at 4 PM on Monday, November 16, 2026. With this, the famous Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season will begin, attracting devotees from across the country.

This year's pilgrimage comes with several important arrangements concerning devotees' safety, darshan facilities and travel. For the first time, an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for pilgrims. The number of devotees allowed darshan each day has also been fixed. Here are five important things devotees planning a visit to Sabarimala should know.

VIDEO | Keralam: Sabarimala Lord Ayyappan temple sannidhi opens for annual pilgrimage, State Minister K Muraleedharan offers prayers. #Sabarimala #KeralaNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/AhYmfL8GSY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

When Will Sabarimala Temple Open?

The doors of the Lord Ayyappa Temple will open at 4 PM on November 16. The 41-day Mandalam Puja will begin on November 17. During this period, thousands of devotees visit Sabarimala to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. Entry into the temple and darshan will be managed through designated time slots to regulate the crowd.

ALSO READ | Devuthani Ekadashi 2026: Lord Vishnu To Awaken On November 20, Check 11 Wedding Dates This Year

Rs 2 Lakh Insurance Cover Announced For Devotees

For the first time, the Travancore Devaswom Board, in collaboration with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), has announced a life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for devotees.

Under the proposed arrangement, if an insured devotee dies during the specified period, the nominated family member will receive financial assistance. The insurance premium will be borne by the board. However, the final terms and implementation details of the insurance scheme are subject to confirmation.

How To Book Online Darshan At Sabarimala?

Devotees planning to visit the temple can make free bookings through the virtual queue system on the official website, sabarimalaonline.org.

To book a darshan slot, pilgrims need to provide their personal and identity details and select an available time slot. After completing the booking, devotees should keep their passes safe and carry their identity cards during the journey.

ALSO READ | Badrinath Dham Temple Closes Today; Know Panch Puja Rituals, Tentative 2027 Opening Date And More

How Many Devotees Will Be Allowed Darshan Every Day?

This year, arrangements have been made to allow a maximum of 80,000 devotees to have darshan every day. Of these, 66,000 slots have been allocated for online bookings, while 14,000 slots have been reserved for spot bookings.

Spot booking facilities will be available at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sattram. However, devotees will not be able to access this facility at Pamba.

Changes In Prasad And Travel Arrangements

To ensure convenience for pilgrims, preparations are being made to maintain a stock of 50 lakh packets of Aravana Prasadam during the pilgrimage season.

Devotees will also be able to get the prasadam delivered to their homes through postal services. Additional arrangements are being made to manage crowds and provide relief to pilgrims travelling along the hilly routes.

Significance Of Sabarimala's 18 Sacred Steps

The 18 sacred steps, known as Pathinettam Padi, at the Lord Ayyappa Temple hold special religious significance. During the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, devotees visit the temple after observing prescribed fasts and following traditional religious practices.

The annual pilgrimage is one of Kerala's most significant religious events, drawing devotees from different parts of the country who undertake the journey to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]