Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air quality improved, CAQM revoked Delhi-NCR's Stage III GRAP.

AQI dropped to 204 from 382, shifting to 'Poor' category.

Stage I, II measures, specific construction curbs remain.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR following an improvement in air quality. The decision was taken on Tuesday after the commission's sub-committee reviewed pollution levels and observed a sustained downward trend in Delhi's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 204 on November 17.

AQI Improves

According to the CAQM, the decision to withdraw Stage III restrictions came after a review of the latest air quality readings and weather forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Delhi's daily average AQI fell to 204 on Tuesday, placing it in the 'Poor' category. Stage III restrictions had been imposed on November 6 after the capital recorded an AQI of 382, falling in the 'Very Poor' category, with forecasts warning of a further deterioration in air quality.

The withdrawal of Stage III means restrictions specific to this category, including certain vehicle curbs and construction-related restrictions, will no longer apply under GRAP.

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Curbs Still Remain

However, the CAQM has clarified that all measures under GRAP Stages I and II, along with restrictions imposed under its October 30 order, will continue.

The October 30 order had imposed preventive measures across Delhi-NCR from November 5 to November 20. These include restrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities, with exemptions for essential infrastructure projects such as railways, metro services, hospitals, airports and sanitation-related works.

Government and private offices in Delhi and adjoining districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, will also continue operating with up to 50 per cent staff attending physically, while the remaining employees work from home.

The CAQM has directed implementing agencies to maintain strict vigilance and ensure that existing pollution-control measures are followed to prevent air quality from deteriorating again.

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