Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Quad leaders affirmed free, open Indo-Pacific, opposing unilateral actions.

Leaders voiced concerns over destabilizing actions and economic coercion.

New initiatives enhance maritime security, AI, and cyber cooperation.

Quad leaders on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific, strongly opposing unilateral actions aimed at changing the status quo through force or coercion. They also announced a series of initiatives to strengthen maritime security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence cooperation and regional connectivity.

In a joint press release following the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Manila, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concern over destabilising actions that escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability, ANI news agency reported.

The leaders also voiced serious concerns over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions, and underscored their commitment to securing critical supply chains, protecting freedom of navigation and overflight, and ensuring open, safe and resilient maritime transit corridors across the Indo-Pacific.

Quad Reaffirms Commitment To Free And Open Indo-Pacific

Marking nearly a decade since the revival of the Quad and the 10th anniversary of the vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, first articulated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2016, the leaders described the grouping as a partnership committed to peace, stability and prosperity.

They also reaffirmed their support for ASEAN centrality and unity, reiterating their commitment to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Quad Business Leaders' Forum To Be Held In 2027

The joint statement announced the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, scheduled to be held in early 2027. It will bring together business leaders, government officials and policy experts from the four countries to promote commercial partnerships and strengthen private-sector ties.

AI Accelerator And Maritime Surveillance Initiative Announced

On emerging technologies, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of the AI Accelerator, announced by Quad Foreign Ministers in Atlanta. The initiative aims to coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted AI access, deployment and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders also welcomed the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new initiative aimed at enhancing information-sharing and maritime domain awareness across the region.

As part of the initiative, P-8 and P-3C maritime patrol aircraft from the four countries are scheduled to participate in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context in 2027.

Quad Expands Cooperation On Undersea Cables And Energy Security

Highlighting the importance of regional connectivity, the leaders welcomed progress under the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, which seeks to expand access to secure and trusted communications infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific.

They also welcomed an expansion of Australia's contribution to the partnership to include electricity cables, aimed at strengthening regional energy security and connectivity. The leaders also noted upcoming undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean.

The four leaders announced enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation in response to the rapid increase in the number and scale of cyber incidents across the region. The initiative aims to promote an open and secure cyberspace.

Leaders Condemn Terrorism, Including Cross-Border Terrorism

On counterterrorism, the leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

They also committed to strengthening ongoing cooperation within the Quad framework to address the threat.