Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi criticised BJP/RSS supporters for fear, hatred.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Gandhi of making mockery.

Rijiju advised Gandhi to respect institutions, end dynastic politics.

Rahul Gandhi has taken a swipe at supporters of the BJP and RSS, saying that fear, anger and hatred have prevented them from experiencing and expressing love. Describing it as his duty as a Hindu, the Congress leader said he wanted to help them move beyond these emotions and experience love and a sense of belonging. He ended his post with the words, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”.

Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love. As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram. November 17, 2026

Also Read: ‘Cooperation, Not Competition’: PM Modi Calls India-ASEAN Ties An Anchor Of Peace At Manila Summit

Sonia Gandhi's Book Launch

At the launch of Sonia Gandhi's book, Rahul Gandhi recalled the close relationship between his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, describing how they would sit together during family meals. He said he had grown up considering this a normal part of family life, only to realise later that his friends' families did not share the same dynamic.

He also spoke about the sudden loss of his family anchors, recalling the assassinations of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi, and how these events changed their family life.

Rijiju's Seven-Point Advice

The post comes amid a series of exchanges between the Congress leader and the BJP. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju recently took another swipe at Gandhi, accusing him of making a mockery of himself and embarrassing the country.

In a seven-point post on X on November 16, Rijiju advised him to spend more time in India, respect senior leaders, stop meeting people he described as anti-India, end his alleged hatred towards the BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and take Parliament more seriously.

खुद का मज़ाक बनवाया, देश को भी शर्मिंदा कराया। Once again, I am offering unsolicited advice. Congress can win some trusts of the people if Rahul Gandhi ji can do these: 1. Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently. 2. Respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition. 3. Do not meet Anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda. 4. End deep hatred against BJP, RSS & Modi Ji. Treat BJP as political opponent, not enemy. 5. Take Parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates & discussion. 6. Respect Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions. 7. Allow Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 16, 2026

He also called on Gandhi to respect constitutional institutions and end dynastic politics within the Congress.

Rijiju's remarks followed the controversy at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, where Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck raised the Congress slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod'.

Also Read: India, ASEAN To Boost Disaster Cooperation With Satellite Data Sharing, Joint Exercises