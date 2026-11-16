Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Badrinath Dham closes November 16, 2026, after Panch Puja.

Ghrit Kambal ritual and eternal flame mark winter closure.

Deities move to winter seats; temple reopens May 2027.

Gadu Ghada procession precedes reopening; 2027 registration starts March.

The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham, one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, will close for the winter season on November 16, 2026, at 9:37 PM. The closure will mark the official conclusion of this year's Char Dham Yatra. With the temple witnessing the season's first snowfall, thousands of devotees have gathered to witness the final darshan of Lord Badri Vishal.

More than 23 lakh devotees have visited Badrinath Dham this season, making it a significant pilgrimage year. The temple's winter closure is accompanied by several unique religious ceremonies and centuries-old traditions that hold deep spiritual significance for devotees.

Badrinath Dham Kapat Closing 2026: Panch Puja And Final Rituals

The five-day Panch Puja ceremonies, performed before the temple closes, will conclude on November 16. Following the cessation of Vedic recitations on the third day, the final rituals are being conducted without the chanting of Vedic hymns.

The day begins with Mahabhishek during Brahma Muhurta, followed by devotees getting an opportunity for final darshan throughout the day. Special worship is also performed for Lord Uddhav, Lord Kuber and Garuda, who are present in the sanctum sanctorum.

After the evening aarti, the idols of Lord Uddhav and Lord Kuber will be brought out of the sanctum. During the winter months, the worship of Lord Badri Vishal is traditionally believed to be performed by Dev Rishi Narad.

VIDEO | Chamoli: Badrinath Temple to close for winter at 9:37 pm; preparations underway for winter worship. Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temples Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi says, "That emotional moment has arrived today when, for six months during the winter season, the 'Kapaat Mangalam' (portal closing) ceremony takes place. Today, November 16, at 9:37 pm, the portals of Lord Badri Vishal will be closed for the winter season. The winter seat (gaddi) will be established at Pandukeshwar and at the Narsingh Temple in Jyotirmath. All the preparations, rituals, traditions and pujas here have begun. All the Panch Pujas have been completed. This morning's abhishek of Lord Badri Vishal was performed with flowers..." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026

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Ghrit Kambal Ritual: A Unique Tradition At Badrinath Dham

One of the most distinctive traditions associated with the winter closure is the Ghrit Kambal ritual. Before the temple doors shut, Lord Badri Vishal is covered with a special blanket woven by unmarried girls from Mana village and soaked in pure cow ghee.

The ritual takes place shortly before the temple closes at 9:37 PM. An Akhand Jyoti, or eternal flame, is also lit inside the sanctum, which is believed to remain burning throughout the six-month winter period.

Another significant ritual involves Goddess Lakshmi. The chief priest, known as the Rawal, dresses in the attire of a female companion of Goddess Lakshmi and ceremonially brings her idol into the sanctum to place it beside Lord Narayan. The priest then exits the sanctum backwards without turning his back towards the deity.

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Badrinath Dham Winter Worship: Where Will The Deities Reside?

After the temple closes, the winter worship of Lord Badri Vishal and associated deities continues at designated winter seats.

On November 17, the ceremonial palanquins of Lord Uddhav, Lord Kuber and Adi Guru Shankaracharya will depart for Joshimath's Narsingh Temple and Pandukeshwar. These locations will host the winter worship for the next six months.

Badrinath Dham Opening Date 2027: When Will The Temple Reopen?

The doors of Badrinath Dham are expected to reopen around May 12 or 13, 2027, during Brahma Muhurta. The final opening date and auspicious timing will be officially announced on February 11, 2027, on the occasion of Basant Panchami, following traditional Panchang calculations at the Tehri royal court in Narendra Nagar.

Ahead of the reopening, the traditional Gadu Ghada procession will take place around 15 to 20 days before the temple doors open. During this ritual, oil extracted from sesame seeds by married women is transported for the ceremonial Mahabhishek of Lord Badri Vishal and the lighting of the Akhand Jyoti.

Online registration for the 2027 Char Dham Yatra is expected to begin towards the end of March through the Uttarakhand Tourist Care portal.

Devotees planning their pilgrimage are advised to book train tickets, hotels and helicopter services after the official opening date is announced. Mobile phones and cameras are also expected to remain prohibited inside the temple premises during the 2027 pilgrimage season.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]