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English NewsReligionHartalika Teej Puja Or Ganesh Sthapana First On September 14? Know The Correct Order

Hartalika Teej Puja Or Ganesh Sthapana First On September 14? Know The Correct Order

Hartalika Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi fall on September 14, 2026. Know which puja should be performed first, along with Teej and Ganesh Sthapana timings.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hartalika Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi coincide on September 14, 2026.
  • Complete Hartalika Teej puja by 7:06 am.
  • Install Lord Ganesha between 11:11 am and 1:37 pm.
  • Hartalika Teej night rituals can follow family tradition.

Hartalika Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on the same day, September 14, 2026. The unusual overlap has left many women observing the Teej fast wondering which ritual should take priority, the Hartalika Teej puja or the installation of Lord Ganesha. According to the given Panchang details, the morning begins with the Shukla Tritiya Tithi, which ends at 7:06 am, after which the Chaturthi Tithi begins. Since Hartalika Teej puja is prescribed during the Tritiya Tithi, the Teej ritual should be performed first.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When Is 1.5-Day Ganpati Visarjan? Know Date And Rituals

Perform Hartalika Teej Puja Before Ganesh Sthapana

Hartalika Teej puja is performed in the morning and can also be observed during all four night-time periods. However, as the Tritiya Tithi ends early in the morning on September 14, women observing the fast should first make their sankalp and perform the Shiva-Parvati puja once.

Once the morning Teej puja is completed, devotees can proceed with the installation of Lord Ganesha. This order allows the Hartalika Teej ritual to be completed during the relevant Tritiya Tithi before moving on to the Ganesh Chaturthi observances.

Hartalika Teej Puja Muhurat On September 14

According to the Panchang, the Hartalika Teej puja muhurat on September 14 is from 6:05 am to 7:06 am. The exact timing may vary by a few minutes depending on the city.

With the morning Tritiya Tithi ending at 7:06 am, devotees observing Hartalika Teej should complete the morning puja within this period.

When Should Ganesh Sthapana Be Performed?

After completing the Hartalika Teej puja, devotees can proceed with the Ganesh Chaturthi Madhyahna puja and Ganesh Sthapana. The given Panchang places the Ganesh Sthapana muhurat from 11:11 am to 1:37 pm.

This means the morning schedule can begin with the Hartalika Teej puja, followed by Ganesh Sthapana during the specified Madhyahna muhurat.

What About Hartalika Teej Night Puja?

Women who traditionally perform Shiva-Parvati puja during all four periods of the night can continue with the night rituals after completing the morning puja. The night-time observance can be followed according to their family tradition.

Night-long worship is an important part of the Hartalika Teej observance, with devotees traditionally staying awake through the night for prayers, bhajans and Shiva-Parvati worship.

Why Is Night Vigil Observed During Hartalika Teej?

The night vigil is associated with Goddess Parvati's devotion to Lord Shiva. According to the belief associated with Hartalika Teej, Goddess Parvati undertook intense penance to attain Lord Shiva as her husband and spent the night awake in meditation and worship.

For this reason, devotees observing the fast traditionally remain awake at night and spend the hours in bhajans and Shiva-Parvati worship.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is special about the observance of Hartalika Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026?

On September 14, 2026, Hartalika Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on the same day. This unusual overlap has led to questions about ritual priority.

Which puja should be performed first when Hartalika Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi coincide?

Hartalika Teej puja should be performed first. The Tritiya Tithi for Teej ends early on September 14, so it must be completed before Ganesh Sthapana.

What is the muhurat for Hartalika Teej puja on September 14?

The Hartalika Teej puja muhurat on September 14 is from 6:05 am to 7:06 am. Devotees should complete the morning puja within this period.

When should Ganesh Sthapana be performed after the Teej puja?

After completing the Hartalika Teej puja, devotees can perform Ganesh Sthapana. The Ganesh Sthapana muhurat is from 11:11 am to 1:37 pm.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
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Hartalika Teej Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Hartalika Teej 2026 Ganesh Sthapana
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