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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Karwa Chauth 2026: 4 Zodiac Signs That May See Financial Gains From Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog

Astro Analysis | Karwa Chauth 2026: 4 Zodiac Signs That May See Financial Gains From Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog

Astro Analysis | Karwa Chauth 2026 coincides with Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog on October 29. Know how this planetary combination is believed to influence wealth and career for these 4 zodiac signs.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karwa Chauth 2026 features Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog for prosperity.
  • Mercury and Venus conjunction creates opportunities for financial growth.
  • Libra, Virgo, Aries, Aquarius may benefit significantly from this.
  • Rajyog enhances Karwa Chauth's blessings for marital prosperity.

Karwa Chauth 2026 is expected to be astrologically significant, with the formation of Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog on October 29. According to astrological beliefs, the conjunction of Venus and Mercury may bring positive developments in matters related to wealth, career, business and material comforts. Libra, Virgo, Aries and Aquarius are among the zodiac signs that may particularly benefit from this planetary combination.

What Is Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog?

According to Vedic astrology, Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog is formed by the conjunction of Mercury and Venus. Mercury is associated with intelligence, communication, trade and analytical abilities, while Venus represents luxury, material comforts, beauty and prosperity. The favourable combination of these two planets is believed to create opportunities for financial growth, career advancement and business success. According to the Future Panchang, Mercury entered Libra on September 26, while Venus entered the same zodiac sign on September 2. Their conjunction is associated with the formation of Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog, which is expected to be significant around Karwa Chauth.

Libra

For Libra natives, Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog may bring positive developments in financial matters. Working professionals could get opportunities to take on new responsibilities or advance in their careers. Business owners may attract new customers and explore opportunities to increase profits. Projects that have been delayed could also gain momentum during this period.

Virgo

Virgo natives may benefit from making thoughtful and practical decisions at work. Those planning to change jobs could come across new opportunities, while professionals may find ways to improve their performance. For business owners, careful planning and a well-organised approach could lead to favourable outcomes. The planetary combination is believed to support progress in professional and financial matters.

Aries

Aries natives may find new opportunities to increase their income. Those in employment could get a chance to demonstrate their abilities and take on additional responsibilities. Business owners may explore new plans or consider expanding their operations. However, they should avoid making investment decisions in haste and carefully assess the risks before committing money.

Aquarius

For Aquarius natives, Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog may bring opportunities through new plans, professional connections and business associations. Working professionals could receive new projects, while business owners may consider expansion. Making financial decisions after careful consideration could help them work towards greater stability in the future.

Why Is Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog Significant On Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival observed by married women, who traditionally fast and offer prayers for the well-being, longevity and prosperity of their husbands. The festival is also associated with marital happiness, love and devotion. According to astrological beliefs, the favourable influence of Mercury and Venus is associated with prosperity, material comforts and positive developments in relationships. The formation of Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog around Karwa Chauth is therefore considered significant for the zodiac signs expected to benefit from this combination.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog?

It is formed by the conjunction of Mercury and Venus in Vedic astrology. This favorable combination is believed to create opportunities for financial growth, career advancement, and business success.

When is Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog expected to form?

Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog is expected to form around Karwa Chauth 2026 on October 29. It occurs due to the conjunction of Mercury and Venus, which entered Libra on September 26 and September 2, respectively.

Which zodiac signs will particularly benefit from this Rajyog?

Libra, Virgo, Aries, and Aquarius are among the zodiac signs that may particularly benefit. This planetary combination is expected to bring positive developments in wealth, career, business, and material comforts.

Why is Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog significant on Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth celebrates marital happiness and prosperity. The Rajyog's favorable influence, linked to prosperity and positive relationship developments, makes its formation during this festival especially significant.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Zodiac Signs Karwa Chauth 2026 ABP Live Astro Analysis Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog Karwa Chauth Astrology
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