Karwa Chauth 2026: What Is Solah Shringar? Know The Significance Of 16 Adornments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karwa Chauth festival observes Solah Shringar for marital well-being.

Sixteen adornments symbolize devotion, marital happiness, good fortune, prosperity.

Each of sixteen adornments holds unique cultural, marital significance.

Solah Shringar forms an integral part of Karwa Chauth rituals.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant Hindu festivals observed by married women, who pray for the long life, good health and prosperity of their husbands. In 2026, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 29. Along with fasting and evening puja, Solah Shringar, or the sixteen traditional adornments, holds special importance in the celebrations. The tradition involves adorning oneself from head to toe with jewellery, cosmetics and other auspicious symbols associated with married life. According to Hindu beliefs, Solah Shringar represents beauty, good fortune, marital happiness and prosperity.

What Is The Significance Of Solah Shringar On Karwa Chauth?

Solah Shringar literally translates to sixteen adornments. The tradition is associated with Hindu customs and is considered particularly auspicious for married women during festivals such as Karwa Chauth. According to religious beliefs, wearing these adornments symbolises a woman's devotion to her marriage and her prayers for an enduring marital bond. The practice is also associated with Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth, prosperity and good fortune. Each adornment carries a traditional meaning, with some considered symbols of marital status and others associated with beauty, auspiciousness and protection from negative influences.

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16 Adornments Of Solah Shringar

The sixteen adornments traditionally include the following items, although the list and their interpretations may vary across regions and customs.

Bath: A ritual bath marks the beginning of the traditional beautification process and symbolises cleanliness and purity. Bindi: Applied to the forehead, the bindi is considered an auspicious symbol and an important part of traditional Indian adornment. Sindoor: Vermilion applied to the parting of the hair is a widely recognised symbol of marriage in Hindu traditions. Kajal: Kohl is applied to the eyes to enhance their appearance and is traditionally associated with protection against the evil eye. Mehendi: Henna designs on the hands and feet are considered auspicious and are associated with love, happiness and celebrations. Bangles: Traditionally worn by married women, bangles symbolise marital happiness and prosperity. Red and green are among the colours commonly associated with auspicious occasions. Mangalsutra: The mangalsutra is a traditional symbol of marriage and is worn by married women in many Hindu communities. Nose Ring: Also known as a nath, this ornament enhances traditional bridal attire and holds cultural significance in several communities. Gajra: A string of flowers, often made with jasmine, is worn in the hair and adds fragrance and beauty to the overall look. Maang Tikka: Worn along the hair parting and resting on the forehead, this ornament is a popular part of traditional bridal jewellery. Earrings: Known as kundal, bali or jhumkas, earrings complete the traditional look and are commonly worn during festivals and weddings. Armlet: Also called baajuband, this ornament is worn around the upper arm and forms part of traditional bridal jewellery. Waistband: Known as tagdi or kamarband, this decorative accessory is worn around the waist and is often part of traditional wedding attire. Toe Rings: Called bichua, toe rings are traditionally worn by married women in several Indian communities and are associated with marital status. Anklets: Also known as payal or pajeb, anklets are usually worn around the ankles and are valued for their decorative appeal. Mahavar Or Alta: This traditional red dye is applied to the feet in some communities and is considered an auspicious part of festive and bridal adornment.

Why Is Solah Shringar Considered Auspicious?

Solah Shringar is more than a beauty ritual in traditional Hindu culture. It represents a combination of customs, jewellery and symbols associated with marriage, femininity and good fortune. On Karwa Chauth, women who follow the tradition often wear festive or bridal attire and complete their adornment before the evening puja. Red, pink and other vibrant colours are commonly chosen for the occasion, although clothing and jewellery preferences vary according to family traditions and regional practices. The ritual is also connected with prayers to Goddess Parvati and other deities worshipped during Karwa Chauth. Devotees believe that observing the festival with faith and following traditional customs brings blessings for marital harmony and prosperity.

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Karwa Chauth 2026: Fasting And Traditional Rituals

Karwa Chauth is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Women traditionally begin the day with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal, and observe a fast until the Moon is sighted in the evening. The day's rituals generally include worshipping Goddess Karwa, Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha, listening to the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha and offering prayers to the Moon. In many households, women view the Moon through a sieve before looking at their husbands and breaking their fast. Solah Shringar forms an important part of these celebrations for women who follow the custom, adding to the festival's traditional and cultural significance.

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