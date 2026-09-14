Assam's 45-Foot Ganpati Idol Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guwahati prepares Ganesh Chaturthi with 45-foot eco-friendly idol.

Northeast's tallest idol honours Assamese singing icon Zubeen Garg.

Local club and association organise seven-day festival celebration.

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin across the country, Guwahati is preparing to mark the festival with a striking tribute to late Assamese singing icon Zubeen Garg. A 45-feet-tall eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh has been installed in the Fatasil Ambari area of Assam’s capital and is expected to draw devotees during the celebrations.

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45-Foot Ganpati Idol Becomes Guwahati’s Major Attraction

The idol, claimed by organisers to be the tallest Lord Ganesh idol in Northeast India, has been created without plastic or synthetic colours. The Dr BR Ambedkar Youth Club and Telugu Association of Fatasil Ambari have jointly organised this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with preparations now in full swing.

The organisers said they have been holding Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the area for the past 40 years. Their earlier installations included 41-foot and 35-foot idols, while this year’s statue stands at 45 feet.

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: A 45-foot-tall eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh, claimed to be the tallest in Northeast India, takes shape at Fatasil Ambari ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.



Govinda, Cultural Secretary of Dr B. R. Ambedkar Youth Club, says, "We have installed… pic.twitter.com/90E41wBn8A — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026

Club secretary Ch Govinda told ANI, “We've installed 41-feet-tall and 35-feet-tall statues before, and this year, we have a 45-feet statue. Our main theme has been dedicated to our Assamese icon Zubeen da (Zubeen Garg). We're dedicating this to him and remembering him this year. We hope everyone in Guwahati and across Assam will enjoy it.”

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Seven-Day Ganesh Chaturthi Programme In Guwahati

DK Kamaraju, a member of the Telugu Association, said the celebrations will continue for seven days. He told ANI, “Our Ganesh Chaturthi program is a 7-day event. It will run from the 14 to the 20. We've invited our local MLA, MP, and other ministers to join us.”

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees traditionally install Ganesha idols at homes and public venues, offer prayers and take part in cultural programmes before the idols are immersed.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14.

(With inputs from ANI)