India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAssam's 45-Foot Ganpati Idol Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg: WATCH

Assam's 45-Foot Ganpati Idol Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg: WATCH

Assam’s 45-foot eco-friendly Ganpati idol in Guwahati pays tribute to late singing icon Zubeen Garg as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Guwahati prepares Ganesh Chaturthi with 45-foot eco-friendly idol.
  • Northeast's tallest idol honours Assamese singing icon Zubeen Garg.
  • Local club and association organise seven-day festival celebration.

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin across the country, Guwahati is preparing to mark the festival with a striking tribute to late Assamese singing icon Zubeen Garg. A 45-feet-tall eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh has been installed in the Fatasil Ambari area of Assam’s capital and is expected to draw devotees during the celebrations.

ALSO READ: Akanksha Chamola Removes Photos With Gaurav Khanna From Instagram, Unfollows Him Amid Divorce

45-Foot Ganpati Idol Becomes Guwahati’s Major Attraction

The idol, claimed by organisers to be the tallest Lord Ganesh idol in Northeast India, has been created without plastic or synthetic colours. The Dr BR Ambedkar Youth Club and Telugu Association of Fatasil Ambari have jointly organised this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with preparations now in full swing.

The organisers said they have been holding Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the area for the past 40 years. Their earlier installations included 41-foot and 35-foot idols, while this year’s statue stands at 45 feet.

Club secretary Ch Govinda told ANI, “We've installed 41-feet-tall and 35-feet-tall statues before, and this year, we have a 45-feet statue. Our main theme has been dedicated to our Assamese icon Zubeen da (Zubeen Garg). We're dedicating this to him and remembering him this year. We hope everyone in Guwahati and across Assam will enjoy it.”

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh To Perform At Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Makes History At Wembley

Seven-Day Ganesh Chaturthi Programme In Guwahati

DK Kamaraju, a member of the Telugu Association, said the celebrations will continue for seven days. He told ANI, “Our Ganesh Chaturthi program is a 7-day event. It will run from the 14 to the 20. We've invited our local MLA, MP, and other ministers to join us.”

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees traditionally install Ganesha idols at homes and public venues, offer prayers and take part in cultural programmes before the idols are immersed.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main theme of this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Guwahati?

This year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Guwahati is dedicated to late Assamese singing icon Zubeen Garg. A 45-feet-tall idol has been installed as a tribute to him.

Where is the special Ganesh idol located and what makes it unique?

The 45-feet-tall eco-friendly Ganesh idol is in the Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati. It is made without plastic or synthetic colours and is claimed to be the tallest in Northeast India.

How long will the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last in Guwahati and who organized them?

The celebrations in Guwahati will last seven days, from September 14 to 20. They are jointly organized by the Dr BR Ambedkar Youth Club and Telugu Association of Fatasil Ambari.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated this year?

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated starting on September 14. The special program in Guwahati, featuring the large idol, will run until September 20.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam News Zubeen Garg Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Guwahati Ganesh Chaturthi Assam Ganpati Idol
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His ‘Trick’ To Ensure He And Wife Jaya Bachchan Are Never Late For Events
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His ‘Trick’ To Ensure He And Wife Jaya Bachchan Are Never Late For Events
Celebrities
Aishwarya Rai Once Questioned Americans Moving Out of Their Parents’ Homes: ‘Why Is It a Statement of Independence?’
Aishwarya Rai Once Questioned America’s Culture Of Moving Out: ‘Why Is It A Statement Of Independence?’
Celebrities
Akanksha Chamola Removes Photos With Gaurav Khanna From Instagram, Unfollows Him Amid Divorce
Akanksha Chamola Removes Photos With Gaurav Khanna From Instagram, Unfollows Him Amid Divorce
Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh To Perform At Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Makes History At Wembley
Diljit Dosanjh To Perform At Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Makes History At Wembley
Advertisement

Videos

INDIA-CHINA: Modi-Xi Talks Open New Possibilities for Bilateral Ties
XI VISIT: Chinese President Departs Delhi After 24-Hour India Visit
MODI-XI: India-China Talks Take a Positive Turn at BRICS
BRICS SUMMIT: Global South Gets a Stronger Voice on World Stage
FRIENDSHIP MADE IN DELHI: India Shows a New Path of Global Diplomacy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget