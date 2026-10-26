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English NewsNewsIndia'Looking Forward To Deepening Ties': PM Modi Congratulates Brazil's Lula On 'Remarkable' Presidential Win

'Looking Forward To Deepening Ties': PM Modi Congratulates Brazil's Lula On 'Remarkable' Presidential Win

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in on January 5, 2027, for a four-year term, marking his fourth election as Brazil's President.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 11:28 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended warm wishes to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his "remarkable victory" in Brazil's Presidential re-election and expressed confidence in further strengthening the strategic ties between the two nations.

 

Incumbent Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva staged a comeback victory in Sunday's presidential runoff, defeating Liberal Party candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, who led in the first round, to secure a fourth term in office.

 

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, President Lula, on his remarkable re-election victory. I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership."

 

"Together, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation across diverse sectors, advance the shared priorities of the Global South and work towards a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world," he added.

 

Lula will be sworn in on January 5, 2027, for a four-year term, marking his fourth election as Brazil's President.

 

With 99.89 per cent of the votes counted, Lula received 51.78 per cent of the valid votes, compared with 48.23 per cent for Flavio Bolsonaro, the Liberal Party's presidential candidate and son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the official tally, pulling off a remarkable comeback after trailing in the first round.

 

He had trailed in the first round, blocking a rightward shift in Latin America that US President Donald Trump has backed. Lula is set to govern from 2027 to 2030, facing a Congress where Bolsonaro's Liberal Party has held the largest bench in decades, and a public debt he must stabilise.

 

PM Modi and Lula last met in February this year, when the Brazilian President paid a State Visit to India. During the visit, the Prime Minister held extensive talks with the visiting President, focused on critical minerals, digital cooperation, traditional knowledge, health, MSMEs, entrepreneurship, and mass communication.

 

Lula also participated in the 2nd AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi.

 

Earlier in September, Lula skipped the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi because of the re-election campaign.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Oct 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva
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