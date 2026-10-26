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English NewsNewsIndiaBJP Worker Files Complaint Against Kharge Over 'Baap' Remark On PM Modi, Seeks Apology In 24 Hours

BJP Worker Files Complaint Against Kharge Over 'Baap' Remark On PM Modi, Seeks Apology In 24 Hours

Mallikarjun Kharge's "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark triggered a political row, with the BJP demanding an apology. The BJP also staged a protest in Patna and announced demonstrations at state headquarters nationwide.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mallikarjun Kharge's
  • BJP condemned remark; worker filed police complaint in Patna.
  • Bihar BJP announced nationwide protests condemning Kharge's comment.
  • Congress defended Kharge, citing BJP leaders' past verbal attacks.

A political row over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father escalated on Monday, with the BJP staging a protest march in Patna and announcing demonstrations at party headquarters across the country. A BJP worker has also filed a police complaint against Kharge, seeking an apology for the remark.

The BJP Patna Metropolitan unit held the protest march on Monday, condemning Kharge's comments made during an event in the Bihar capital. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi accused the Congress of using derogatory language against the Prime Minister's late parents and said the party would organise protests at the headquarters of every state.

BJP Worker Seeks Apology, Police Complaint Transferred

A BJP worker, Krishna Kumar Singh, filed a complaint against Kharge over the remarks, news agency ANI reported, citing an officer at Patna's Kotwali police station as saying.

The complaint was submitted on Sunday evening. The officer said it was being transferred to the Gandhi Maidan police station as the incident had taken place within its jurisdiction.

Singh has demanded that Kharge apologise within 24 hours for his comments.

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Sanjay Saraogi Announces Nationwide BJP Protests

Condemning Kharge's remarks, Saraogi alleged that the Congress had repeatedly resorted to offensive language about the Prime Minister's late mother and father. He said the BJP would hold demonstrations at state headquarters across the country on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Saraogi said, "The repeated use of crude, gutter-level, and derogatory language regarding the Prime Minister’s late mother and father clearly exposes the ideological bankruptcy and desperation of the Congress party. The public will, under no circumstances, tolerate such uncouth and offensive rhetoric. Consequently, the BJP has decided to launch a nationwide protest today at the headquarters of every state; the Bihar BJP, for its part, has decided to stage a demonstration."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also criticised Kharge, calling the remarks about Modi's late father unacceptable. He said the people of Bihar take pride in their culture and values and argued that insulting the Prime Minister's late father while visiting the state was inappropriate.

Tiwari also accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of acting at the behest of foreign powers.

What Did Mallikarjun Kharge Say In Patna?

The controversy erupted during Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Krishna Singh, Bihar's first Chief Minister, in Patna.

An attendee interrupted the Congress president, saying that Prime Minister Modi would not go anywhere. Responding from the stage, Kharge said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go).

The remark triggered a political backlash, with the BJP accusing Kharge of making objectionable comments about the Prime Minister's late father.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab To Intensify Into Very Severe Storm, Red Alert Issued For Andhra, Odisha Ahead Of Oct 28 Landfall

Imran Masood Defends Kharge, Says Congress Will Respond

Congress MP Imran Masood defended Kharge amid the row, arguing that the opposition would no longer remain silent in the face of verbal attacks by BJP leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Masood justified Kharge's response at the Patna gathering and alleged that senior BJP leaders had repeatedly lowered the standard of political discourse without being held accountable.

"It is absolutely justified. They deserve to be answered in the same language," Masood said.

"They feel free to abuse Rahul Gandhi, make remarks about Indira ji, or speak ill of Sonia ji whenever they please. What did Narendra Modi say about Sonia ji? What was Amit Shah saying about Rahul Gandhi? They seem to think they have a free pass to say whatever they want. They have made the mistake of assuming they wouldn’t be answered—but they will be answered in the very same language," he added.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the political controversy surrounding Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge?

The controversy began after Kharge made a remark,

How did the BJP respond to Kharge's remark?

The BJP organized a protest march in Patna and announced nationwide demonstrations at state headquarters. A BJP worker also filed a police complaint against Kharge, demanding an apology for his comments.

Where was the controversial statement by Mallikarjun Kharge made?

Mallikarjun Kharge made the controversial remark in Patna, Bihar. It occurred during his address at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Krishna Singh, Bihar's first Chief Minister.

How did the Congress defend Mallikarjun Kharge's comment?

Congress MP Imran Masood defended Kharge, arguing that the opposition would not remain silent against verbal attacks by BJP leaders. He stated that Kharge's response was justified given previous instances of lowered political discourse.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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PM Modi BJP MALLIKARJUN KHARGE
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