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English NewsNewsIndiaMP/MLA Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On Amit Shah

MP/MLA Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On Amit Shah

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha appeared before the court for the verdict in the case concerning alleged remarks against Amit Shah, who was the BJP president in 2018 and is now the Union Home Minister.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 11:47 AM (IST)

A special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Monday dismissed a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha appeared before the court for the verdict in the case dating back to 2018.

Gandhi, the Raebareli MP, reached Sultanpur for the hearing in connection with alleged objectionable remarks against Amit Shah, who was the BJP president at the time and is now the Union Home Minister.

Additional Civil Judge Shubham Verma had earlier scheduled the verdict for October 13.

What Is The Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi?

The case dates back to August 4, 2018, when BJP leader Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the Sultanpur District Cooperative Bank, filed a complaint against Gandhi over his alleged remarks about Shah.

The remarks were allegedly made during a campaign rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

The case was subsequently heard by the special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, which dismissed it on Monday.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Defamation Case Rahul Gandhi Up News AMIT SHAH
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