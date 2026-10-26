A special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Monday dismissed a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha appeared before the court for the verdict in the case dating back to 2018.

Gandhi, the Raebareli MP, reached Sultanpur for the hearing in connection with alleged objectionable remarks against Amit Shah, who was the BJP president at the time and is now the Union Home Minister.

Additional Civil Judge Shubham Verma had earlier scheduled the verdict for October 13.

What Is The Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi?

The case dates back to August 4, 2018, when BJP leader Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the Sultanpur District Cooperative Bank, filed a complaint against Gandhi over his alleged remarks about Shah.

The remarks were allegedly made during a campaign rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

The case was subsequently heard by the special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, which dismissed it on Monday.