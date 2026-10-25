Sharad Purnima 2026 Today: Know The Auspicious Timings, Lakshmi Puja Vidhi And Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sharad Purnima, on October 25, 2026, honours Goddess Lakshmi.

Kheer placed under moonlight absorbs healing lunar rays.

Kojagari Purnima signifies Goddess Lakshmi's appearance night.

Devotees observe fast, worship, and gain prosperity blessings.

Sharad Purnima 2026: Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on October 25 in Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Learn the importance of keeping kheer overnight and the steps for Lakshmi Puja.

According to the Hindu calendar, Sharad Purnima is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Ashwin. It is also known as Ashwin Purnima or Kojagari Purnima (Kojagari Lakshmi Puja). This year, Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on October 25, 2026. According to Dr. Anish Vyas, Director, Astrologer, and Horoscope Analyst at Pal Balaji Astrology Institute (Jaipur-Jodhpur), special worship is offered to Goddess Lakshmi, the presiding deity of wealth, prosperity, and opulence, on this day.

Sharad Purnima 2026: Auspicious Date And Time (Muhurat)

Ashwin Purnima Tithi will begin on October 25, 2026, at 11:55 am and will last till 09:41 am on October 26.

Date for fasting, worshipping the moon and offering kheer: 25 October 2026 (because the full moon date is prevalent on 25 October only during Pradosh and Nishith period i.e. midnight).

Bath and charity: Morning of 26 October 2026 (as per Udayatithi).

Astrological evidence: The Sharad Purnima and Kojagari Purnima fasts are observed on the Ashwin Shukla Purnima, which spans Pradosh and Nishith. Since the Purnima on October 25th is fully present in the Nishith and Pradosh periods, and does not even touch Pradosh on October 26th, this fast is valid only on October 25th.

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Auspicious Combination Of Ravi And Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga Is Formed

Ravi Yoga: Will last from 06:28 am to 07:22 pm on October 25.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Starting from 07:22 pm, it will continue till 06:29 am on the next day i.e., 26th October.

Religious And Scientific Secret Of Keeping Kheer Under The Open Sky

According to religious beliefs, on the night of Sharad Purnima, the moon, full of all its sixteen phases, showers nectar. To collect this nectar, kheer is placed under the open sky. Consuming it as prasad after bathing the next morning ensures a healthy body.

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Scientific And Ayurvedic Perspective:

Proximity of the Moon: On Sharad Purnima, the Moon is closest to the Earth, due to which the effect of its rays is most positive and intense.

Immunity: The lactic acid in milk and the starch in rice combine to absorb the moon's healing rays in large quantities. Kheer soaked in moonlight overnight calms the body's bile and the summer heat.

Respiratory and eye disorders: This kheer is considered very beneficial for respiratory (asthma) patients and for eyesight.

Silverware: If possible, prepare this kheer in a silver vessel, as silver has natural antibacterial properties. Note that turmeric is prohibited in this kheer.

Chandra Snan and Tratak: Sitting or walking in the moonlight (Chandra Snan) and staring at the moon (Tratak Kriya) for at least 30 minutes between 10 pm and 12 pm is considered good for eye health.

Kojagari Purnima: The Night Of The Appearance Of Goddess Lakshmi

Sharad Purnima is also called 'Kojagara' or 'Ko-Jagriti', which means, ' Who is awake?'

Mythological belief holds that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the churning of the ocean on this very night. Therefore, it is also considered the birth anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi. On this night, Goddess Lakshmi roams the earth, and devotees who stay awake and meditate on the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi (Dhanalakshmi, Dhanyalakshmi, Rajalakshmi, Vaibhavlakshmi, Aishwaryalakshmi, Santanalakshmi, Kamalalakshmi, and Vijayalakshmi) along with Lord Vishnu are blessed with eternal prosperity.

In some regions, it is also called Kaumudi Vrat or Kumar Purnima, where unmarried girls worship Lord Kartikeya and the Sun and Moon, wishing for a suitable groom.

Sharad Purnima Fast And Worship Method

Morning worship: After morning routine and bath, worship your Ishtadev, Lord Satyanarayan, Indra Dev and Maa Mahalakshmi by lighting a ghee lamp.

Offerings: Offer makhana, water chestnuts, yogurt, sugar candy, and betel leaves to Goddess Lakshmi. Offer white sweets to Tulsi.

Chandra Darshan and Arghya: Offer Arghya to the Moon at night and only after that eat fruits or food.

Donation and Dakshina: On the morning of 26th October, feed Kheer to Brahmins and the needy and break the fast by donating and Dakshina as per your capacity.

The Perfect Remedy For Happiness, Prosperity, And Health

To overcome financial problems: Offer five cowries to Goddess Lakshmi on the night of Sharad Purnima. The next day, tie them in a red or yellow cloth and keep them in your safe or money place.

To attain eternal Lakshmi: Use betel nut in the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. After worship, wrap a red thread (Kalaava) around the betel nut, apply rice grains and kumkum on it, and keep it safely in your safe.

To get rid of illness: The next day, make the sick member of the family consume the prasad of kheer kept under the open sky and moonlight overnight.

For progress in business and job: On the evening of Sharad Purnima, light a four-faced (Chaumukhi) lamp of mustard oil or ghee in front of Hanumanji.

To maintain peace and happiness in the house: In the evening, light a lamp of pure ghee in front of Tulsi ji and perform aarti of Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Lakshmi as per the rituals.

To overcome financial crisis: On the full moon night, offer kheer kept on the roof to Lord Shiva and after this, consume this prasad with the entire family.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.