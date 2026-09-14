Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When Is 1.5-Day Ganpati Visarjan? Know Date And Rituals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 1.5-day celebration is September 14-15.

Immersion follows next day's puja, duration decided beforehand.

Perform customary puja, Uttar Puja; duration changes are permissible.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be observed on Monday, September 14, when devotees will welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. While many families keep Bappa for the full 10-day festival, others opt for a shorter 1.5-day celebration. This tradition is particularly convenient for working professionals, families living in smaller homes and those bringing Ganpati home for the first time. For devotees choosing the 1.5-day duration, the visarjan will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

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Why 1.5-Day Ganpati Does Not Mean Exactly 36 Hours

The term 1.5-day Ganpati does not necessarily mean that devotees must wait for precisely 36 hours after installation before performing the immersion. Bappa is installed during the auspicious period on Ganesh Chaturthi, followed by regular worship.

On the following day, devotees can perform the morning and afternoon puja before proceeding with the immersion during an appropriate auspicious time. Therefore, families that install Ganpati on Monday afternoon do not necessarily have to wait until the exact completion of 36 hours. As per tradition, the immersion can be performed after the Uttar Puja and aarti on the following day.

Why Should The Ganpati Duration Be Decided During Installation?

The duration of the Ganpati festival is ideally decided at the time of installation itself. Families may choose to keep Bappa for 1.5, three, five, seven or 10 days. Deciding this beforehand makes it easier to organise the daily puja, bhog, aarti and eventual immersion.

For a 1.5-day Ganpati in 2026, families should plan for installation on September 14 and immersion on September 15. It is also useful to decide in advance who will perform the puja, where the immersion will take place and who will carry the idol.

Can The Ganpati Duration Be Changed After Installation?

If a family has taken a sankalp to keep Bappa for 1.5 days, following the same duration is generally considered preferable. However, unexpected circumstances such as illness, travel, weather conditions, administrative rules or a family emergency may require a change in plans.

In such situations, devotees can seek forgiveness from Ganpati and alter the duration according to their family tradition. If required, they may also consult their family priest or a knowledgeable acharya. The purpose of the puja is devotion, so an unavoidable change should not automatically be associated with a particular dosh or misfortune.

What To Do Before 1.5-Day Ganpati Visarjan?

On the day of Ganpati Visarjan, families should perform the usual Ganesh puja and offer flowers, durva, fruits or a homemade saatvik bhog. This should be followed by aarti and prayers seeking forgiveness for any mistakes made during the festival.

Devotees traditionally perform Uttar Puja before taking Bappa for immersion and pray for his return the following year. Some families also follow the practice of gently moving the idol forward before lifting it from the chowki.

The idol should then be carried respectfully to the chosen immersion site. Flowers and prasad offered during the worship can be kept separately before leaving the house.

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How To Prepare For Ganpati Visarjan At Home?

Families with a small, clay Ganpati idol can consider immersion at home in a clean and sufficiently large container. Once the idol has completely dissolved, the clay can be placed in pots or a garden.

However, devotees should first check what the idol is made of, particularly if it has paint, Plaster of Paris or chemical-based decorations. If the local municipal corporation or another authority has arranged artificial immersion ponds, families can use those facilities. Before immersing an idol in a public water body, local administrative guidelines should be followed.

Four Things To Decide Before Bringing Ganpati Home

Families opting for a 1.5-day Ganpati should finalise four things in advance: the installation date, immersion date, immersion location and family members responsible for the puja.

In 2026, Ganpati installation will take place on September 14, while the 1.5-day immersion will be observed on September 15. The exact immersion timing can vary according to the city and local panchang, so devotees should check the applicable timings beforehand.

If a family has followed a specific Ganpati installation tradition for generations, that practice can be given priority. Whether Bappa stays for 1.5 days, five days or 10 days, the devotion and care offered during the festival remain the central part of the celebration.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]