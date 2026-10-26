SC-ST Act Cannot Be Invoked Without Clear Allegation Of Caste-Based Insult: Allahabad HC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court: SC-ST Act requires clear caste-based insult allegations.

FIR lacked specific caste-based insult allegations, court observed.

Accused relieved from SC-ST charges; assault proceedings continue.

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a complaint cannot attract the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act merely because the complainant belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe. The court said the allegations must also satisfy the legal requirements for an offence under the law, including a clear allegation of caste-based insult where relevant.

The court observed that if an FIR does not specifically allege that a person was insulted on the basis of caste or subjected to casteist abuse, the circumstances alone may not be sufficient to establish an offence under the SC-ST Act.

A bench of Justice Santosh Rai made the observations while hearing an appeal filed by Amarnath Chaudhary in a case registered at Itwa police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district. The appeal challenged an order by a special judge taking cognisance of the case and issuing summons.

Case Followed Complaint Over Caste Certificate

According to the case details, an assault allegedly took place after a complaint was made about a purportedly fake caste certificate. Proceedings were initiated under the SC-ST Act as well as in connection with the alleged assault.

The High Court examined the allegations recorded in the FIR and found that the allegation of caste-based insult was not clearly set out.

On that basis, the court granted Chaudhary relief from the charges under the SC-ST Act.

Assault Proceedings To Continue

The relief does not mean that the entire criminal case has been dismissed. The court’s order allows the proceedings relating to the alleged assault to continue.

The ruling highlights the need for allegations in a complaint to meet the legal requirements of the provisions invoked. In this case, the court set aside the action under the SC-ST Act after finding no clear allegation of caste-based insult, while leaving the assault-related proceedings intact.