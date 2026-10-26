Serbia President Vucic Concedes Defeat As Student-Led Opposition Wins Historic Election

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Serbian President Vucic conceded defeat to a student-led movement.

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Victory followed protests; new government faces reform challenges.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat on Sunday after a historic election handed victory to a student-led protest movement, potentially ending his long dominance of the Balkan country's politics and ushering in a new political era.

Vucic, a populist and nationalist who has held power as prime minister or president since 2014, called snap elections in September following nearly two years of student-led demonstrations. The protests were fuelled by allegations of corruption and growing authoritarianism after 16 people died when a railway station canopy collapsed in the city of Novi Sad in 2024.

"It is clear that we have lost these elections, the Student List has won," Vucic said in a televised address, acknowledging the defeat of his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

Within moments of his announcement, celebrations erupted across Belgrade. Tens of thousands of people filled the city's main boulevards, with cars honking, crowds dancing and students chanting "victory" and "he's done".

Student Movement Marks Major Political Shift

The victory represents a significant shift in Serbia, a country of around six million people, where Vucic and his party have dominated political life for more than a decade.

The outcome has drawn comparisons with the defeat of Hungary's Viktor Orban in April. It could also provide a model for student-led movements elsewhere in Europe, where young people have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against poor education standards and limited opportunities, with some demonstrations turning violent.

According to preliminary results cited by Vucic, the Student List is expected to secure between 135 and 140 seats in Serbia's 250-member parliament, while the SNS is projected to win 105 seats.

Students Celebrate Victory, European Leaders Respond

"Dear Serbia, tonight the voice of the people is being heard," said Radomir Sajcic, a Belgrade University professor speaking on behalf of the students at their headquarters.

"Tonight we celebrate victory, tomorrow we build the future," he added.

European leaders and officials congratulated the Student List on its victory, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. Von der Leyen said on X that the European Union was ready to work with Serbia to advance its future within the bloc.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar also expressed support for the student movement.

Uncertainty Over New Government And Reform Agenda

Despite the victory, questions remain over how the student-backed candidates will govern and who will lead the next government.

The Student List comprises 250 largely unknown candidates, including university professors, actors and farmers. It is led by cardiologist Ilija Srdanovic, who broke down in tears after Vucic conceded defeat.

The movement's domestic agenda centres on tackling corruption and improving education. Political analysts expect a possible purge of Vucic's allies from the police, security services and government ministries. However, the students have said comparatively little about their international priorities.

The election result marks a turning point for Serbia after years of protests, but the movement now faces the challenge of translating public support into government policy and delivering on its promises of reform.