India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaJamia Agrees To Hold Union Polls; Students Reject Admin Order, Vow To Continue Hunger Strike

Jamia Agrees To Hold Union Polls; Students Reject Admin Order, Vow To Continue Hunger Strike

Jamia students are continuing their protest over student union elections, despite an administration's order stating that polls would be held within 15 days of the constitution's approval.

Written By : Ajatika Singh |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jamia administration issued order addressing three student union demands.
  • Students rejected the order, citing ambiguous election timeline.
  • Demands for public apology also fueled ongoing student strike.

The standoff between students and the administration at Jamia Millia Islamia over student union elections continues, with protesters refusing to end their hunger strike despite a written order addressing their three key demands.

The university administration issued the written order at around 4:30 am on October 26, agreeing to hold students’ union elections 15 days after the approval of the students’ union constitution. However, students have objected to the administration's decision, arguing that no timeline has been specified for the constitution's preparation or approval.

Besides addressing the demand for student union elections, it ordered the withdrawal of suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to protesting students and said a committee would be formed to investigate the actions of security personnel during the protest.

The order, issued by Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, also asked the protesting students to hold a press conference to apologise publicly and remove social media posts made against the university administration during the agitation.

However, the protesting students have rejected the administration’s order, calling it "ambiguous" and vowing to continue their strike.

ALSO READ: EC Refuses To Disclose Software Used To Flag Voter Roll Errors During SIR, Cites Trade Secrets

Why Are Jamia Students Objecting To The Order?

The students' primary demand is for a date to be announced for student union elections. Their demand charter states that elections should be held within 15 days of the union constitution receiving approval.

The administration's order follows the same condition, stating that elections will take place within 15 days after the constitution is approved. However, it does not specify when the constitution will be prepared or when the approval process will be completed.

This has emerged as the main point of contention, with students questioning how an election timeline can be established without a clear date for the constitution's approval.

“The notice failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed,” the Jammu & Kashmir Student Association organisation said in its statement on Monday

Administration Agrees To Withdraw Notices, Form Inquiry Committee

The students have also demanded the withdrawal of suspension orders and show-cause notices issued in connection with the protest. The administration has ordered that these notices be withdrawn.

Another demand concerns the conduct of security personnel during the agitation. The administration has agreed to constitute a committee to investigate their actions.

Despite these decisions, the conditions requiring a public apology and the removal of social media posts have drawn objections from the protesting students.

ALSO READ: Immigration Officers Can Detain Travellers For Extra Checks Despite Valid Visas: Delhi High Court

NSUI Says Hunger Strike Will Continue

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has opposed the administration's notice and said the hunger strike will continue until all three demands are fulfilled.

Students and the organisation have reiterated their question about when the union constitution will be prepared and approved, given that the election schedule depends on that process.

Students had celebrated after the administration's order was issued during the night. NSUI also joined the celebrations but later apologised for doing so in a social media post.

“We apologise for celebrating, as it was wrong to do so in the face of the administration's tactics. We will continue our protest, and we will not leave until all three of our demands are fulfilled,” NSUI Jamia Millia Islamia stated in a post on X.

The students have maintained that the agitation will continue until their three demands are fulfilled. The next course of action will depend on whether they accept the administration's order or continue the hunger strike over the unresolved election timeline and the conditions attached to the order.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are students at Jamia Millia Islamia protesting?

Students are protesting for student union elections and a clear timeline for the approval of the union constitution. They continue their hunger strike over these demands.

What was the administration's response to the student protests?

The administration issued an order agreeing to hold elections, withdraw suspension notices, and investigate security personnel actions. It also demanded a public apology from students.

Why did students reject the administration's order?

Students called the order

What specific student demands did the administration agree to?

The administration agreed to withdraw suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to protesting students. It also committed to forming a committee to investigate security personnel's conduct during the agitation.

Published at : 26 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Protest NSUI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Immigration Officers Can Detain Travellers For Extra Checks Despite Valid Visas: Delhi High Court
Immigration Officers Can Detain Travellers For Extra Checks Despite Valid Visas: Delhi HC
India
EC Refuses To Disclose Software Used To Flag Voter Roll Errors During SIR, Cites Trade Secrets
EC Refuses To Disclose Software Used To Flag Voter Roll Errors During SIR, Cites Trade Secrets
India
Jamia Protest: FIR Against Congress MPs Imran Masood, Imran Pratapgarhi For 'Trespassing'
Jamia Protest: FIR Against Congress MPs Imran Masood, Imran Pratapgarhi For 'Trespassing'
India
BJP putting up 'fake posters' to create rift in INDIA bloc, claims Akhilesh
BJP putting up 'fake posters' to create rift in INDIA bloc, claims Akhilesh
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab Crime News: Moga Shopfront Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 3 Injured as Scorpio-Borne Assailants Flee
Delhi Building Collapse: Under-Construction House Slab Falls in Harsh Vihar, Rescue Continues
Varanasi Breaking: PM Modi Witnesses 'Wings Over Ganga' as 100 Aircraft Showcase India's Air Power
Tamil Nadu Politics: Dhanush Posters Spark Buzz as Fans Compare Actor's Path to Thalapathy Vijay
UP Elections: Congress Puts Up '200 Seats Are Our Right' Posters as Seat-Sharing Tensions Rise
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget