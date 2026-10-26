Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jamia administration issued order addressing three student union demands.

Students rejected the order, citing ambiguous election timeline.

Demands for public apology also fueled ongoing student strike.

The standoff between students and the administration at Jamia Millia Islamia over student union elections continues, with protesters refusing to end their hunger strike despite a written order addressing their three key demands.

The university administration issued the written order at around 4:30 am on October 26, agreeing to hold students’ union elections 15 days after the approval of the students’ union constitution. However, students have objected to the administration's decision, arguing that no timeline has been specified for the constitution's preparation or approval.

Besides addressing the demand for student union elections, it ordered the withdrawal of suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to protesting students and said a committee would be formed to investigate the actions of security personnel during the protest.

The order, issued by Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, also asked the protesting students to hold a press conference to apologise publicly and remove social media posts made against the university administration during the agitation.

However, the protesting students have rejected the administration’s order, calling it "ambiguous" and vowing to continue their strike.

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Why Are Jamia Students Objecting To The Order?

The students' primary demand is for a date to be announced for student union elections. Their demand charter states that elections should be held within 15 days of the union constitution receiving approval.

The administration's order follows the same condition, stating that elections will take place within 15 days after the constitution is approved. However, it does not specify when the constitution will be prepared or when the approval process will be completed.

This has emerged as the main point of contention, with students questioning how an election timeline can be established without a clear date for the constitution's approval.

“The notice failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed,” the Jammu & Kashmir Student Association organisation said in its statement on Monday

Administration Agrees To Withdraw Notices, Form Inquiry Committee

The students have also demanded the withdrawal of suspension orders and show-cause notices issued in connection with the protest. The administration has ordered that these notices be withdrawn.

Another demand concerns the conduct of security personnel during the agitation. The administration has agreed to constitute a committee to investigate their actions.

Despite these decisions, the conditions requiring a public apology and the removal of social media posts have drawn objections from the protesting students.

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NSUI Says Hunger Strike Will Continue

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has opposed the administration's notice and said the hunger strike will continue until all three demands are fulfilled.

Students and the organisation have reiterated their question about when the union constitution will be prepared and approved, given that the election schedule depends on that process.

Students had celebrated after the administration's order was issued during the night. NSUI also joined the celebrations but later apologised for doing so in a social media post.

“We apologise for celebrating, as it was wrong to do so in the face of the administration's tactics. We will continue our protest, and we will not leave until all three of our demands are fulfilled,” NSUI Jamia Millia Islamia stated in a post on X.

The students have maintained that the agitation will continue until their three demands are fulfilled. The next course of action will depend on whether they accept the administration's order or continue the hunger strike over the unresolved election timeline and the conditions attached to the order.