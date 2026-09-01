Hartalika Teej 2026 And Ganesh Chaturthi: Know Which Puja Comes First On September 14

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This year, Hartalika Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on the same day, September 14. The coincidence of the two festivals has raised an important question among devotees: should Hartalika Teej Puja be performed first, or should Ganpati Sthapana take place first? According to the Panchang, the correct sequence is to perform Hartalika Teej Puja first and then proceed with Ganpati Sthapana. The timing of the Tritiya Tithi plays an important role in deciding the order of worship.

Why Hartalika Teej Puja Comes First

At sunrise on September 14, Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya, the third lunar day of the bright fortnight of Bhadrapada, will be in effect. However, the Tritiya Tithi will end at 7:06 am. As Hartalika Teej Puja is prescribed to be performed during the Tritiya Tithi, devotees observing the fast should complete the morning worship within this period. Performing the Teej Puja while Tritiya is prevailing is considered important according to the prescribed religious tradition.

Take The Vow And Worship Shiva-Parvati

Since the Tritiya Tithi ends soon after sunrise, women observing the Hartalika Teej fast should first take the vow for the fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The morning worship should be completed before the Tritiya Tithi ends. Once the Hartalika Teej ritual has been performed, devotees can proceed with Ganpati Sthapana later in the day.

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Hartalika Teej Puja Muhurat On September 14

According to the Panchang, the auspicious time for Hartalika Teej Puja on September 14 is from 6:05 am to 7:06 am. The exact timing may vary by a few minutes depending on the city and local Panchang calculations. Therefore, devotees are advised to check the local timings while planning the morning Puja.

When Should Ganpati Be Installed?

After completing the Hartalika Teej Puja, devotees can prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The auspicious period for Ganpati Sthapana and the midday Ganesh Chaturthi Puja is from 11:11 am to 1:37 pm, according to the supplied calendar details. Thus, the sequence is clear: Hartalika Teej Puja should be performed first in the morning, followed by Ganpati Sthapana during the prescribed midday Muhurat.

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What About Hartalika Teej Night Worship?

Hartalika Teej is also associated with night worship and vigil. Women who traditionally worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during all four watches of the night may continue with the practice after completing the morning Puja. The tradition of staying awake at night is linked to the devotion and penance of Goddess Parvati. According to religious belief, Goddess Parvati undertook rigorous penance and remained devoted to Lord Shiva in her quest to have him as her husband. The night vigil is therefore observed by devotees through prayers, hymns and worship. With Hartalika Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi falling together this year, devotees can follow the traditional sequence of Teej Puja first and Ganpati Sthapana afterwards, while keeping the local Panchang timings in mind.