Aja And Parivartini Ekadashi 2026: Check September Dates, Shubh Muhurat And Vrat Parana Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ekadashi fasts alleviate mental, financial, and physical life problems.

Aja Ekadashi (Sept 7) destroys sins, restores lost prosperity.

Parivartini Ekadashi (Sept 22) brings positive life changes, spiritual progress.

In today's times, when disappointment, failure, and sorrow are all around us, Ekadashi fasting is considered a surefire way to overcome these problems. It alleviates not only mental but also financial and physical problems. This year, Aja Ekadashi and Parivartini Ekadashi fasts will be observed in September. Ekadashi is an occasion for controlling the senses, moderating diet, chanting, meditating, and remembering Lord Vishnu. The Puranas emphasize its significance not only by abstaining from food, but also by controlling the mind, speech, and actions.

Aja Ekadashi Is A Fast To Regain Lost Power, Happiness And Prosperity.

Aja Ekadashi - September 7, 2026

Tithi - 06 September 2026, 7:29 PM - 7 September 2026, 05:03 PM

Fasting time - 6:02 am - 8:33 am

Aja Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Bhadrapada month. In the Padma Purana, Lord Krishna describes its significance to Yudhishthira. It is described as the Ekadashi that destroys sins. Its story is related to King Harishchandra. Despite losing everything in difficult circumstances, Harishchandra did not abandon the path of truth. On the advice of Sage Gautama, he observed the fast of Aja Ekadashi and, according to the story, regained his kingdom, family, and prestige.

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Benefits Of Aja Ekadashi

Liberation from sinful deeds and attainment of self-purification.

Helps in getting out of difficult situations and brings stability back in life.

This fast is considered to increase the power of truth, restraint, and following religion.

Listening to the story of Aja Ekadashi is also considered a virtue; its importance has been described as very effective in Padma Purana.

Parivartini Ekadashi brings about a big change in life.

Parivartini Ekadashi – 22 September 2026

Date - 21 September 2026, 08:00 PM - 22 September 2026, 09:43 PM

Fasting time - 6:10 am - 8:35 am (September 23, 2026)

Parivartini Ekadashi is the Ekadashi of the bright fortnight of Bhadrapada. It is also known as Vamana Ekadashi, Parshva Ekadashi, and Padma Ekadashi. In the Puranas, it is associated with the Vamana form of Lord Vishnu. It is named Parivartini because it is believed that Lord Vishnu, who sleeps in Yognidra during Chaturmas, turns over on this day. The Bhavishyottar Purana compares the virtue of this fast to that of major yagnas.

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Benefits Of Parivartini Ekadashi

This fast brings positive changes in life.

Worship of Lord Vaman strengthens the feelings of charity, humility and surrender.

Due to its power, a person is saved from doing any harm and it is believed that spiritual progress takes place.

FAQs

1. Is Aja Ekadashi a fast to regain lost things?

Religious belief associates Aja Ekadashi with overcoming adversity and returning happiness and prosperity to life.

2. What is the message of the story of King Harishchandra in the worship of Aja Ekadashi?

The story of King Harishchandra teaches us that no matter how great the crisis, one should never abandon the path of truth and righteousness. This fast also provides religious inspiration to maintain patience, truthfulness, and self-confidence.

3. What is the connection between Lord Vishnu's turning over and Parivartini Ekadashi?

It is believed that Lord Vishnu, who is in Yognidra (sleep state) during Chaturmas, turns over on Parivartini Ekadashi. Therefore, this Ekadashi symbolizes the end of stagnation in life and a change in circumstances.

4. Is Parivartini Ekadashi observed solely for the destruction of sins?

No. Worshiping Lord Vamana inspires a person to abandon ego and follow the path of righteousness and virtue.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.