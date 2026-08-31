Kajari Teej 2026: When To Break The Fast? Know Timing And Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moonrise around 8:23 PM fulfills both religious observances.

This Monday, August 31, 2026, is a special day for women observing fasts, as the fast of Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the same day, along with Kajari Teej. Both fasts have their own rituals and rituals for breaking the fast. The biggest question is: if a woman is observing both fasts, when should she break the fast? Should she observe Kajari Teej or wait for the moon to rise on Sankashti Chaturthi?

When Does The Fast Of Kajari Teej Break?

Kajari Teej is celebrated on the third day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Bhadrapada month. On this day, women observe a fast for the long life of their husbands, marital bliss, and family well-being. Worship of Neemdi Mata, Lord Shiva-Parvati, and the Moon hold special significance during Kajari Teej. According to religious tradition, the Kajari Teej fast is completed only after offering prayers to the moon. Therefore, breaking the fast after simply performing puja during the day is not considered appropriate. The Kajari Teej fast can be broken on August 31st after seeing the moon and offering prayers.

What Should We Do If Sankashti Chaturthi Is Also On The Same Day?

Kajari Teej is also celebrated on August 31st, along with Sankashti Chaturthi. During the Sankashti fast, it is customary to break the fast by offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and then offering prayers to the moon. Therefore, for women observing both fasts simultaneously, waiting for the moon to rise is the easiest solution. For Kajari Teej, offerings are made to the moon, and for Sankashti Chaturthi, the fast is broken after moonrise. Therefore, instead of breaking the fast at different times, the vows for both fasts can be fulfilled by offering prayers to the moon. According to the calendar, moonrise on August 31st is around 8:23 pm.

ALSO READ | Kajari Teej And Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 On Same Day? Know The Right Sankalp And Parana Rules

How To Perform Kajari Teej Puja

Take a bath in the morning, wear clean clothes and take a vow to fast.

Install the idol or picture of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati at the place of worship.

Make an icon of Neemdi Mata from neem twigs or leaves and worship her.

Offer water, Akshat, flowers, Belpatra, fruits and sweets to Shiva-Parvati.

You can offer Suhaag items like vermilion, bangles, mehndi, bindi and chunari.

Listen to or read the story of Kajari Teej and meditate on Shiva-Parvati.

In the evening, see the moon and offer it water and rice grains.

After offering water to the moon, there is a tradition of breaking the fast by taking water from the husband's hand.

ALSO READ | After Sawan 2026, Remove These 4 Things From The Puja Room To Avoid Vastu Dosh

FAQs

1. Why is offering water to the moon considered essential on Kajari Teej?

Worshiping the moon holds special significance in the tradition of Kajari Teej. It is believed that the fast is considered complete only after offering water to the moon.

2. Why is Neemdi Mata worshipped on Kajari Teej?

Neemdi Mata holds a special place in the Kajari Teej rituals. Women pray for peace, happiness, and good fortune for their families.

3. Is it necessary to break the fast on Kajari Teej with the husband's hand?

In many regions, there is a tradition of breaking the fast by offering water to the moon and then taking water from the husband's hand. However, this rule may vary depending on the region and family tradition.

4. Why are Suhaag items offered on Kajari Teej?

Women offer Suhaag items like vermilion, bangles, mehndi, bindi, and chunri during the puja. This is associated with the wish for unbroken good fortune and marital bliss.