Griha Pravesh Muhurat 2026: Best February Dates For Auspicious Housewarming
Griha Pravesh 2026: Griha Pravesh, or housewarming, is one of the most sacred rituals in Hindu culture. It’s not just about decorating your home or choosing the right furniture, it’s about filling your new space with positive energy and prosperity. February 2026 offers several highly auspicious dates for performing Griha Pravesh Puja, ensuring your home becomes a haven of happiness, health, and wealth for you and your family.
Best Griha Pravesh Muhurat Dates For February 2026
- 6 February 2026 (Friday): 12:23 AM – 1:18 AM (7 February)
- 11 February 2026 (Wednesday): 9:58 AM – 10:53 AM
- 19 February 2026 (Thursday): 8:52 PM – 6:55 AM (20 February)
- 20 February 2026 (Friday): 6:55 AM – 2:38 PM
- 21 February 2026 (Saturday): 1:00 PM – 7:07 PM
- 25 February 2026 (Wednesday): 2:40 AM – 6:49 AM (26 February)
- 26 February 2026 (Thursday): 6:49 AM – 12:11 PM
Choosing the right Muhurat is crucial, as it aligns your home with celestial energies for long-lasting peace and prosperity.
Essential Griha Pravesh Guidelines
- Complete Construction First: Perform Griha Pravesh only after the home is fully constructed, including paintwork, carpentry, fittings, and furniture.
- Cleanse Your Home: Clear old furniture and waste. A clean home attracts positive energy and harmony.
- Purification Rituals: Light camphor and incense in every corner before the Puja. Chant sacred mantras and blow the auspicious shankh on the day of the ceremony.
- Vastu Compliance: Ensure the main door and pooja room follow Vastu principles. Avoid shifting heavy furniture before the Puja.
- Family Considerations: Do not perform the ritual if a family member is grieving or expecting. Keep the home occupied at least three days before the Puja.
Following these rituals brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to your household while increasing wealth and ensuring the well-being of future generations.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Griha Pravesh?
What are the auspicious Griha Pravesh dates in February 2026?
The auspicious dates for Griha Pravesh in February 2026 include February 6th, 11th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 25th, and 26th.
What are some essential guidelines for performing Griha Pravesh?
Ensure the house is fully constructed, clean, and Vastu compliant. Perform purification rituals and consider family well-being.
When should Griha Pravesh Puja be performed?
Griha Pravesh should be performed only after the home is fully constructed and all fittings are complete. The house should also be occupied for at least three days prior.