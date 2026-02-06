Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionGriha Pravesh Muhurat 2026: Best February Dates For Auspicious Housewarming

Griha Pravesh Muhurat 2026: Best February Dates For Auspicious Housewarming

Know the most auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat 2026 dates in February, along with rituals and tips to fill your new home with positivity and prosperity.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Griha Pravesh 2026: Griha Pravesh, or housewarming, is one of the most sacred rituals in Hindu culture. It’s not just about decorating your home or choosing the right furniture, it’s about filling your new space with positive energy and prosperity. February 2026 offers several highly auspicious dates for performing Griha Pravesh Puja, ensuring your home becomes a haven of happiness, health, and wealth for you and your family.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Know Rare Astrological Yogs, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, And Spiritual Significance

Best Griha Pravesh Muhurat Dates For February 2026

  • 6 February 2026 (Friday): 12:23 AM – 1:18 AM (7 February)
  • 11 February 2026 (Wednesday): 9:58 AM – 10:53 AM
  • 19 February 2026 (Thursday): 8:52 PM – 6:55 AM (20 February)
  • 20 February 2026 (Friday): 6:55 AM – 2:38 PM
  • 21 February 2026 (Saturday): 1:00 PM – 7:07 PM
  • 25 February 2026 (Wednesday): 2:40 AM – 6:49 AM (26 February)
  • 26 February 2026 (Thursday): 6:49 AM – 12:11 PM

Choosing the right Muhurat is crucial, as it aligns your home with celestial energies for long-lasting peace and prosperity.

Essential Griha Pravesh Guidelines

  • Complete Construction First: Perform Griha Pravesh only after the home is fully constructed, including paintwork, carpentry, fittings, and furniture.
  • Cleanse Your Home: Clear old furniture and waste. A clean home attracts positive energy and harmony.
  • Purification Rituals: Light camphor and incense in every corner before the Puja. Chant sacred mantras and blow the auspicious shankh on the day of the ceremony.
  • Vastu Compliance: Ensure the main door and pooja room follow Vastu principles. Avoid shifting heavy furniture before the Puja.
  • Family Considerations: Do not perform the ritual if a family member is grieving or expecting. Keep the home occupied at least three days before the Puja.

Following these rituals brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to your household while increasing wealth and ensuring the well-being of future generations.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Griha Pravesh?

Griha Pravesh, or housewarming, is a sacred Hindu ritual to fill a new home with positive energy and prosperity.

What are the auspicious Griha Pravesh dates in February 2026?

The auspicious dates for Griha Pravesh in February 2026 include February 6th, 11th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 25th, and 26th.

What are some essential guidelines for performing Griha Pravesh?

Ensure the house is fully constructed, clean, and Vastu compliant. Perform purification rituals and consider family well-being.

When should Griha Pravesh Puja be performed?

Griha Pravesh should be performed only after the home is fully constructed and all fittings are complete. The house should also be occupied for at least three days prior.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Griha Pravesh 2026 Housewarming Muhurat 2026 Auspicious Housewarming Dates
AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
'Insult To Sikhs' Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over 'Gaddar' Jab At Bittu
18 Feared Dead In Meghalaya Mine Blast; Several Trapped In Suspected Illegal Coal Pit
