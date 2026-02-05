Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Chaitra Navratri is not an ordinary nine-day festival of devotion—it arrives as a rare spiritual phase shaped by powerful planetary alignments. Observed from 19 March to 27 March 2026, this sacred period combines Shakti worship, the beginning of the Hindu New Year, and deep astrological significance. According to Hindu scriptures and astrology, prayers, fasts, and spiritual resolutions taken during this Navratri are believed to deliver long-term karmic and spiritual benefits.

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. In 2026, the festival begins on Thursday, 19 March, and concludes on Friday, 27 March, with the grand celebration of Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Ram.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat On Chaitra Navratri 2026

According to the traditional Hindu Panchang, Chaitra Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), symbolising the divine presence of Goddess Durga in the household.

Morning Muhurat: approximately 6:52 am to 7:43 am

approximately 6:52 am to 7:43 am Abhijit Muhurat: 12:05 pm to 12:53 pm

Devotees believe that performing Ghatasthapana during these auspicious timings strengthens the spiritual impact of the entire Navratri.

Why Chaitra Navratri 2026 Is Astrologically Special

Chaitra Navratri 2026 coincides with three major cosmic transitions, making it a once-in-years Shakti period.

Hindu New Year Begins With Goddess Worship

The festival starts on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, which also marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083. This rare alignment ensures that the Hindu New Year begins under the blessings of Divine Feminine energy, a spiritual coincidence not witnessed every year.

Saturn In Aquarius: Karma And Justice At Work

In 2026, Saturn remains in Aquarius, its own zodiac sign.

Aquarius governs society, systems, and the future

Saturn represents karma, discipline, and justice

This alignment suggests that prayers, fasting, and vows taken during Navratri can yield long-lasting karmic results, rather than temporary emotional relief.

Rahu–Ketu Axis And Spiritual Cleansing

During this period, Rahu and Ketu transit the Pisces–Virgo axis, symbolising:

Faith versus logic

Illusion versus truth

As Navratri unfolds along this axis, it becomes a powerful phase for mental clarity, spiritual purification, and inner balance, making meditation and self-discipline especially rewarding.

Complete Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day-Wise Calendar

Day 1 – 19 March (Thursday): Ghatasthapana and worship begins

19 March (Thursday): Ghatasthapana and worship begins Day 2 – 20 March (Friday): Goddess Brahmacharini

20 March (Friday): Goddess Brahmacharini Day 3 – 21 March (Saturday): Goddess Chandraghanta

21 March (Saturday): Goddess Chandraghanta Day 4 – 22 March (Sunday): Goddess Kushmanda

22 March (Sunday): Goddess Kushmanda Day 5 – 23 March (Monday): Goddess Skandamata

23 March (Monday): Goddess Skandamata Day 6 – 24 March (Tuesday): Goddess Katyayani

24 March (Tuesday): Goddess Katyayani Day 7 – 25 March (Wednesday): Goddess Kalaratri

25 March (Wednesday): Goddess Kalaratri Day 8 – 26 March (Thursday): Goddess Mahagauri (Ashtami)

26 March (Thursday): Goddess Mahagauri (Ashtami) Day 9 – 27 March (Friday): Goddess Siddhidatri and Ram Navami celebrations

Spiritual Importance Of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri symbolises new beginnings, spiritual renewal, and inner strength. Over nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Navdurga, seeking courage, prosperity, wisdom, and protection. Many families observe fasts, recite Durga Saptashati, chant special mantras, and perform daily rituals at home temples.

The festival concludes with Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, reinforcing the victory of dharma, devotion, and righteousness.

