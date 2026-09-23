Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Main Ganesh Visarjan 2026 occurs September 25, not September 23.

Festival dates follow lunar tithis, not merely calendar dates.

Anant Chaturdashi beginning September 25 determines the main immersion.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 was observed on September 14, which means a simple calendar count puts the 10th day on September 23. Yet, the main Ganesh Visarjan will take place on September 25. So, why does Bappa's farewell fall two days after the 10-day count ends? The answer lies in the Hindu Panchang and the difference between a calendar date and a lunar tithi.

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Why Do 10 Days End On September 23?

Counting from Ganesh Chaturthi, September 14 marks the first day and September 23 the 10th. This is where the confusion begins. While it may seem logical that Ganpati Visarjan should happen as soon as 10 days are completed, religious festivals are not determined solely by the changing dates of the English calendar.

Ganesh Utsav begins on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi and traditionally concludes on Anant Chaturdashi. Therefore, the main Visarjan is linked to Chaturdashi tithi rather than simply completing 10 calendar dates.

Which Tithi Falls On September 23?

According to the Panchang, Bhadrapada Shukla Dwadashi will prevail on September 23. Vaman Jayanti will also be observed on this day. After Dwadashi comes Trayodashi, followed by Chaturdashi.

Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturdashi will begin at around 11:17 PM on September 24 and end at approximately 11:08 PM on September 25. Since Chaturdashi will be present at sunrise on September 25, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on that day. This is why the main Ganesh Visarjan will take place on September 25.

Why Does A 10-Day Festival Stretch Across 12 Dates?

The apparent difference comes from how tithis and calendar dates work. An English calendar date changes at midnight, whereas a Hindu tithi is determined by the movement of the Sun and Moon. A tithi can last for less than or more than 24 hours.

Because of this, a festival traditionally described as lasting 10 days can sometimes extend across more than 10 dates on the English calendar. So, the fact that September 14 to September 25 covers 12 calendar dates does not mean the religious calculation is incorrect.

The festival is determined from Chaturthi to Chaturdashi, rather than by simply counting the number of dates on the calendar.

Can Ganesh Visarjan Be Done On September 23?

It would not be correct to say that Visarjan on September 23 is completely prohibited. Ganpati idols installed at homes can be immersed according to family traditions and the specific Sankalp, with Visarjan taking place after one-and-a-half, three, five, seven or other prescribed days.

If a family has decided to bid farewell to Bappa on September 23 for a specific reason, the Visarjan can be performed according to its Kulachar or after consulting a priest.

However, devotees who have taken a Sankalp to keep Ganpati until Anant Chaturdashi should perform the main Visarjan on September 25. Public pandals and large-scale Ganesh celebrations also generally hold their main Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi.

Will Panchak Affect Ganesh Visarjan?

There is also some confusion over Panchak, which is set to begin from the night of September 23. Panchak is mainly considered while undertaking certain activities such as construction work, collecting wood, making a cot and travelling towards the southern direction.

Ganesh Visarjan, however, is a religious ritual associated with a festival and its date is already determined by Anant Chaturdashi. Therefore, the beginning of Panchak alone does not require the main Ganesh Visarjan date to be changed.

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Bappa's Main Farewell Is On September 25

The simple explanation is that September 23 completes 10 calendar dates from Ganesh Chaturthi, but Chaturdashi does not fall on that day. Anant Chaturdashi will prevail at sunrise on September 25.

That is why the main farewell of Bappa will take place on September 25 rather than September 23.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]