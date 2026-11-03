Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court dismissed Banerjee's plea, directed Calcutta High Court approach.

Banerjee alleged media leaks causing an unfair 'media trial'.

Calcutta High Court will hear his appeal on November 16.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 3, dismissed a petition filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee, seeking a restraint on media reporting related to the cases against him. The court directed Banerjee to approach the Calcutta High Court for interim relief, allowing his appeal to be heard on November 16, when the High Court reopens after the Durga Puja and Diwali holidays.

Banerjee had approached the Supreme Court alleging that information related to the investigation against him was being leaked and that sections of the media were conducting a media trial. His petition sought restrictions on media reporting concerning the cases against him.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana considered the matter on Tuesday. The court asked the Calcutta High Court to take up Banerjee's petition after the holiday break and permitted him to seek interim relief before the High Court.

The development means that Banerjee will now have to pursue his request for relief before the Calcutta High Court rather than the Supreme Court.

Why Did Abhishek Banerjee Approach The Supreme Court?

The TMC leader's petition was centred on allegations that details connected to the investigation against him were being leaked to the media. Banerjee argued that such disclosures were contributing to what he described as a media trial against him.

The concerns raised in his plea related to the reporting of cases against him and the alleged circulation of investigation-related information outside the official investigative process.

His request before the Supreme Court was aimed at securing restrictions on media coverage of these matters. However, the court directed him to seek interim relief from the Calcutta High Court after it resumes functioning following the holidays.

The issue of media reporting during ongoing investigations involves the competing considerations of the right to report on matters of public interest and the concerns raised by individuals who believe that such coverage could prejudice their cases.

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In Banerjee's case, the allegations of investigation-related leaks and media trials formed the basis of his request for judicial intervention.

Supreme Court Asks Calcutta High Court To Hear Plea On November 16

During Tuesday's hearing, the Supreme Court allowed Banerjee's appeal to be considered by the Calcutta High Court on November 16. The High Court is scheduled to reopen on that date following the Durga Puja and Diwali holidays.

The bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana directed Banerjee to approach the High Court for interim relief.

The direction provides Banerjee with an opportunity to press his concerns before the appropriate High Court forum once judicial proceedings resume after the holiday period.

The November 16 date will be significant for the TMC leader, as he is expected to pursue his request for interim protection against the media reporting that he has challenged.

What Happens Next In The Case?

Following the Supreme Court's direction, Banerjee will have to take up the matter before the Calcutta High Court when it reopens on November 16.

His plea seeks relief over the alleged leakage of investigation-related information and the media coverage of the cases against him. The High Court will be approached to consider his request for interim relief.

For now, the Supreme Court has directed him towards the High Court rather than granting the restrictions on media reporting that he had sought.

The next development in the matter is therefore expected when the Calcutta High Court takes up Banerjee's petition after the holiday break.

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