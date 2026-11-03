‘Daro Mat’: Rahul Gandhi Again Renews Challenge To PM Modi; Amit Shah Says 'Come For Debate'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi challenged PM Modi on foreign influence, finances.

Gandhi raised questions on US deal, Adani case, defamation.

Amit Shah challenged Gandhi to a parliamentary debate.

A day after challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday renewed his call, asking the PM to choose any venue for a discussion on allegations of foreign influence, India's financial system and other issues.

Shortly after Gandhi's appeal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the government was ready to discuss all matters in Parliament and challenged the Congress leader to participate in the debate.

On X, Gandhi said the discussion should be held in the presence of the media and young people. He also suggested that anyone chosen by Modi, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, could moderate the debate.

24 घंटे हो गए मोदी जी। मैंने आपको चैलेंज दिया है। आप कहते हो कि opposition देशद्रोही है। किसी भी स्टेज पे आप जगह चुनिए, डिबेट कीजिए मेरे साथ। देशद्रोही कौन है? विदेशी फोर्सेस का कनेक्शन किसका है? और किस प्रकार का कनेक्शन है? जल्दी से जल्दी कीजिए, डरिए मत। दोनों मिलेंगे, मीडिया होगी, देश के युवा होंगे, टेबल होगी, एक साइड आप बैठोगे, एक साइड मैं बैठूंगा। जिसको आप जज बनाना चाहते हो, बना दो। मोहन भागवत जी को बिठा दो, चलो। और फिर डिबेट करते हैं। सवाल उठेंगे फाइनेंशियल सिस्टम पर, फाइनेंशियल स्ट्रक्चर पर, US डील कैसे हुई, क्यों हुई, इतनी जल्दी क्यों हुई, सिर्फ आपने क्यों की, कैबिनेट को क्यों नहीं बताया, अडानी का केस बंद क्यों हुआ, Epstein - ऐसी बहुत सारी चीजें हैं जिसपे खुलकर डिस्कशन होगा। आ जाइए, डरिए मत। दूध का दूध, पानी का पानी कीजिए। आप एलिगेशन लगाते हैं ना मेरे ऊपर, आ जाइए, सब साफ हो जाएगा। बाकी चीजों पे आपने defamation केस लगा रखा है, शायद 45 defamation केस मेरे ऊपर हैं। मगर इस डिबेट मामले पे, foreign कनेक्शन पे आप defamation नहीं लगा रहे हो। लगाइए ना, वहाँ भी डिस्कस करेंगे, खुल के। ये सब डिस्कस करते हैं, आइए। हैप्पी दिवाली, मोदी जी। It’s been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji. You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let’s do this as soon as possible. Daro mat! We’ll both be there. The media will be there. The youth of this country will be there. There will be a table. You’ll sit on one side, I’ll sit on the other. You can appoint whoever you want as the judge. You can even make Mohan Bhagwat ji the judge. There will be questions about the financial system, the financial structure, how the US deal happened, why it happened and why so quickly, why you made the deal alone and didn’t inform the Cabinet, why the Adani case was closed, Epstein - and many other issues. We’ll discuss all of them openly. Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear. You make allegations against me, don’t you? Come forward. Everything will become clear. You’ve filed defamation cases against me over other matters. I think there are around 45 defamation cases against me. But on this issue of the debate, on the question of foreign connections, you haven’t filed a defamation case. Go ahead, file one. We’ll discuss that openly too. Happy Diwali, Modi ji. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 3, 2026

"It has been 24 hours, Modi ji. I have challenged you. You say that the Opposition is anti-national. Pick any stage, any venue, and debate me. Who is anti-national? Who has links with foreign forces and what kind of connections are they?" Gandhi said in Hindi. "Do it as soon as possible. Don't be afraid," he added.

Also Read: ‘Islamic Fundamentalists Talking About Secularism’: Rijiju On Rahul Gandhi's ‘Foreign Help’ Charge Against PM

Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions Over US Deal, Adani Case

Gandhi said the proposed discussion should cover India's financial system and financial structure. He also questioned how the US deal was negotiated, why it was finalised in a hurry and why the Cabinet was allegedly not informed.

"Why did you take this decision alone? Why wasn't the Cabinet informed? Why was the (Gautam) Adani case closed? What about (Jeffrey) Epstein?" Gandhi asked.

The Congress leader also referred to the defamation cases filed against him, claiming that he faced around 45 such cases. He said no defamation case had been filed over his remarks about foreign connections and invited the Prime Minister to take legal action if he wished.

"Let us separate the truth from the lies. You make allegations against me, don't you? Come, and everything will become clear," he said, ending his video with a Diwali greeting to Modi.

Gandhi also posted a poll on X, asking young Indians whether they wanted to see an open debate between him and the Prime Minister.

"Youth of India, Do you want to see a Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi open debate?" he asked, tagging Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He urged them to convince Modi to participate, saying they always had the PM's best interests in mind.

The poll offered two options: "Yes - Modi Ji, Daro Mat" and "No - Modi Ji, Dar Gaye."

Youth of India, Do you want to see a Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi open debate? @rajnathsingh ji, @nitin_gadkari ji, @ChouhanShivraj ji, @myogiadityanath ji - you always have the PM’s best interest in mind, please convince him to come. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 3, 2026

Amit Shah Says Modi Government Ready To Debate In Parliament

Shah targeted Gandhi during his visit to Raipur on Tuesday, accusing the Congress leader of supporting the "Maoists concept of a Janatana Sarkar (people's government)". Speaking at the concluding ceremony of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav, the Home Minister alleged that the Congress had always supported "Naxalism".

Shah also said the Modi government was ready to discuss the issues of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and alleged infiltration during a special session of Parliament.

"Be it EVMs, SIR, infiltrators, I challenge you from Hyderabad. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament. Come for debate," he said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also challenged the Congress to a debate at its party office, saying he was ready to discuss documents, issues and the party's alleged links with foreign powers.

"I am ready to come to the Congress office to debate with you on papers, issues, and your collaboration with foreign powers—fix the day and time. Get satisfied with me first, then challenge our leaders," Dubey wrote on X.

Kiren Rijiju Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Advancing India's Enemies' Agenda

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Gandhi over his debate challenge, accusing him of advancing the interests of India's enemies while questioning others' foreign links.

On X, Rijiju compared Gandhi's remarks to "Islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism, separatists holding Indian flags and anarchists showing Constitution book".

"Pushing agendas of India's enemies yet accusing others of foreign support is self-ridiculing," the minister wrote. He also took a swipe at Gandhi's proposal for a debate, saying, "Top level debates are done between matured people."

Why Rahul Gandhi Challenged PM Modi To An Open Debate

On October 31, Modi addressed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Without naming anyone, he accused "certain forces" of trying to divide the country, spread rumours and damage India's image through social media.

Modi described the Opposition as an "avrodh paksh" (obstructionist force) rather than a "virodh paksh" (Opposition), accusing it of creating hurdles to the country's development.

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Gandhi responded on Monday, alleging that Modi had become Prime Minister and remained in office with foreign support. He also claimed that foreign entities controlled and supported India's financial system and that foreign social media platforms backed the Prime Minister.

"Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help," Gandhi wrote on X, challenging him to an open debate at any venue and time.

On Monday, Shah had challenged Gandhi to discuss SIR, EVMs and alleged illegal immigration in Parliament. Speaking at the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march in Hyderabad, Shah said the government was ready to convene a special session for the discussion.

"Rahul ji, you don't allow Parliament to run. Be it EVMs, SIR, infiltrators, I challenge you from Hyderabad. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament. Come for debate," Shah said, according to PTI.

The exchange followed the INDIA bloc's November 1 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where Opposition leaders accused the Election Commission of facilitating large-scale voter deletions through the SIR exercise and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.