Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He accused Farooq Abdullah of forgetting Quran's dignity lessons.

Omar Abdullah criticized for inviting anti-Muslim BJP MP to wedding.

Ruhullah's exit highlights growing dissent within the National Conference.

Rebel National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah on Tuesday announced his exit from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) and resigned from his parliamentary seat, launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father, party president Farooq Abdullah. Addressing a large gathering in Budgam, Ruhullah accused the NC leadership of abandoning its commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Taking a swipe at the Abdullahs, he invoked the Quran's teachings on dignity and self-respect, saying Farooq Abdullah had failed to pass on those lessons to his son.

‘Forgot The Quran’s Lessons’

Targeting Farooq Abdullah, Ruhullah said that while the NC president frequently spoke about the Quran, its teachings also emphasised standing up for one's dignity and self-respect.

“The Quran teaches us to fight for our dignity, but he seems to have forgotten to give these lessons to his son,” Ruhullah said, in a pointed reference to Omar Abdullah.

His remarks came amid growing political tensions within the National Conference, with a section of its legislators reportedly expressing dissent against the party leadership and adding to the challenges facing the Omar Abdullah government.

Takes Dig At Omar’s Wedding

Ruhullah also criticised Omar Abdullah over his wedding guest list, questioning the presence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, whom he accused of repeatedly speaking against Muslims.

“You went to them with shawls, to those who disrespected Kashmiris. Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP, who speaks day and night against Muslims, was invited to your marriage. Kashmiris, however, had no place at your marriage,” Ruhullah said.

Also Read: Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Resigns As MP In Fresh Blow To Omar Abdullah Amid Party Rebellion

Quits NC, Resigns As MP

The remarks came as Ruhullah announced his decision to leave the National Conference and resign as the MP from Srinagar. At the gathering in Budgam, he accused the party leadership of abandoning the commitments it had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

His departure marks a significant setback for the party and comes at a difficult time for Omar Abdullah, whose government is already facing dissent from a section of NC legislators.

Also Read: Trouble In NC? 18 MLAs Submit 10-Point Memorandum To Omar Abdullah, Seek Cabinet Reshuffle