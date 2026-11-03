'Ready To Discuss Every Issue': Amit Shah's Message To Opposition Ahead Of Parliament Session

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi to debate Naxalism support.

Shah accused Congress of backing unconstitutional governments and Naxalism.

He highlighted BJP's role in making Chhattisgarh Naxal-free.

Government offers surrender path; else security forces will act.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a debate, asserting that the Narendra Modi government was ready to discuss every issue in Parliament, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing an event in Kayabandha, Nava Raipur, Shah accused the Congress of supporting unconstitutional governments and alleged that Rahul Gandhi had backed the Maoist concept of 'Janatana Sarkar', or a government of the people.

Shah was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Bharat Sankalp Park People's Forest when he launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its alleged support for Naxalism and its position on electoral roll revision.

The Home Minister said the government was prepared to discuss all issues in Parliament and challenged Rahul Gandhi to participate in a debate.

'Congress Supported Unconstitutional Governments': Amit Shah

Targeting the Congress over its alleged support for Naxalite organisations, Shah said the party had backed governments that were not elected through constitutional processes.

"The Congress party has always supported unconstitutional governments and MPs. The people in these places did not elect any government. The Naxalites had their own home minister, chief minister, and finance minister. After all, which constitution gives the people the right to approve a government?" Shah said.

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi's alleged support for such arrangements, referring to the Congress leader's position in Parliament.

"Brother, who gave you the right to judge? Many innocent journalists, social workers, and students were hanged from trees. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even supports this in Parliament. Until recently, he supported fake governments of the people. He supported unconstitutional governments," the Home Minister said.

Shah's remarks came amid the ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and Congress over several issues, including the revision of electoral rolls.

'Atal Ji Made Chhattisgarh, Modi Ji Made It Naxal-Free': Amit Shah

Shah also highlighted the BJP's role in Chhattisgarh's formation and its efforts to tackle Naxalism, crediting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the creation of the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its development and efforts to make it Naxal-free.

"Atal ji made Chhattisgarh and Modi ji has shown the path of development by making Chhattisgarh Naxal-free. Atal ji gave recognition to Ram's maternal home. The dream of making Chhattisgarh Naxal-free India was fulfilled. Development took place during Raman Singh's government but the Congress government was at the Centre, which had no intention of development. Landmines were built in the forests where Mahua and folk songs should have been produced. Where school children should have had school bags in their hands, guns were given to them. But today I want to ask those who support Naxalism here, do poor tribals not have human rights?" Shah said.

The Home Minister accused the Congress of failing to prioritise development in regions affected by Naxalism, alleging that violence and armed activities had prevented tribal communities from accessing opportunities for education and progress.

'Congress Has Always Supported Naxalism': Shah

Continuing his attack, Shah alleged that Congress leaders had historically adopted a soft approach towards Naxalism.

"Those who used to write long articles and give advice did not have the courage to come and live here. The Congress party has always supported Naxalism. In 2010, P. Chidambaram had said that Naxalites do not need to keep weapons, you should not create trouble, we will not fire bullets. I had said in Parliament that those who want to surrender, come, we will bring them into the mainstream, otherwise our soldiers will fight them. For the safety of citizens, the security forces will take action against those who break the law, whether it is the North East, Bastar or Kashmir. They used to have a separate ministry," Shah said.

He defended the government's approach of encouraging those involved in Naxalism to surrender and join the mainstream, while asserting that security forces would act against those who continued to violate the law.

Shah maintained that ensuring the safety of citizens remained the priority of the security forces, irrespective of whether the situation involved the Northeast, Bastar or Kashmir.