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English NewsElectionUP Elections 2027: Priyanka Gandhi Chairs 3-Hour Meeting With Congress Team, Discusses Poll Preparations

UP Elections 2027: Priyanka Gandhi Chairs 3-Hour Meeting With Congress Team, Discusses Poll Preparations

Priyanka Gandhi held a three-hour meeting with UP Congress leaders to review poll preparations, as the party reportedly seeks 200 seats in its alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Gandhi held key meeting to prepare for UP elections.
  • Congress reportedly seeks 200 of 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats.
  • This demand complicates seat-sharing talks with Samajwadi Party.

UP Elections 2027: The Congress has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a key meeting with the state leadership at her residence on Tuesday.

The meeting, which began at 3:30 pm and concluded at 6 pm, lasted around three hours. Discussions focused on the party's election strategy, including its committees, organisational structure, manifesto and seat-sharing arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Mishra, working president Imran Masood and all co-in-charges.

The leaders also discussed strategies to strengthen the party's ground-level presence ahead of the Assembly elections.

Congress Eyes 200 Seats In UP: Report

Earlier, the party had reportedly asked for the 200 seat-sharing arrangement with its INDIA bloc ally, the Samajwadi Party (SP).

According to sources, the Congress is looking to stake a claim to nearly 200 of Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats. Such a demand would indicate that the party wants to contest almost an equal number of seats as the SP.

Will Akhilesh Yadav Agree To Give Congress 200 Seats?

The reported Congress demand could complicate seat-sharing talks, as political discussions have suggested that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is preparing his party to contest around 350 seats. Under that arrangement, only 53 seats would be left for allies, with the Congress earlier expected to get a share of those constituencies.

However, the Congress's reported plan to focus on 200 seats has brought the possible seat-sharing formula into question.

Akhilesh Yadav has previously said that winning elections matters more than the number of seats contested. Both the SP and Congress have also maintained that they are preparing to contest all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent meeting?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Congress leadership to discuss the party's election strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections. Key topics included organizational structure, manifesto, and seat-sharing arrangements.

How many seats is Congress reportedly aiming for in the UP Assembly elections?

The Congress is reportedly looking to stake a claim to nearly 200 of Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats. This demand suggests they aim to contest a similar number of seats as the Samajwadi Party.

Why might the Congress's seat demand complicate seat-sharing talks?

The Congress's demand for 200 seats could complicate talks because the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is reportedly preparing his party to contest around 350 seats. This would leave only 53 seats for allies.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra SP CONGRESS UP Elections 2026
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