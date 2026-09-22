Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Panchak Begins Before Anant Chaturdashi, Know Ganpati Visarjan Rules

Ganesh Utsav 2026 will coincide with the beginning of Panchak, bringing an important timing consideration for devotees preparing for Ganesh Visarjan. Panchak will begin on the night of September 23, two days before Anant Chaturdashi. So, does Panchak affect Ganesh Puja or preparations for Bappa's immersion? Here is what the given Panchang calculation and traditional guidance state.

ALSO READ: Jitiya Vrat 2026: Check Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And Paran Time

Panchak Begins On September 23

According to the Panchang calculation provided, Panchak will begin at around 9:57 pm on September 23, 2026, and continue until approximately 10:17 am on September 28. This period is associated with the Moon's movement through five nakshatras, Dhanishtha, Shatabhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada and Revati.

With Panchak beginning shortly before Anant Chaturdashi, devotees observing Ganesh Utsav may wonder if the period changes the usual worship or immersion preparations.

Can Ganesh Visarjan Be Performed During Panchak?

Puja and religious rituals are not generally prohibited during Panchak. Devotees can therefore continue worshipping Lord Ganesha according to the established rituals and make preparations for the immersion.

Certain activities involving wood, constructing a traditional charpai and laying a roof are among the works traditionally associated with specific restrictions during Panchak. These restrictions are distinct from regular worship and religious observances.

ALSO READ: Mahalaya 2026: Shiuli, Kash Phool, Dhaak, Chokkhu Daan And More; 7 Symbols That Tell Durga Puja Is Near

What To Do Before Ganesh Visarjan

Before taking the idol for immersion, devotees can complete the customary puja and farewell rituals. The preparation includes:

Offer water, akshat, flowers, durva, incense, a lamp and naivedya to Lord Ganesha.

Offer modaks, laddoos, fruits and other bhog, followed by prayers for the family's happiness and prosperity.

Gather family members for Ganesh Aarti, followed by offering flowers.

Seek forgiveness from Lord Ganesha for any mistakes made during the worship. Traditional Ganesh Puja includes a prayer for forgiveness.

Decorate the idol respectfully and carry Bappa to the immersion spot along with the flowers and other offerings used during the puja.

Pray to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness in the home and request his return the following year. The immersion is observed as a respectful farewell to the deity.

If immersion is being performed at home, the idol can also be immersed in a large container filled with clean water.

For devotees observing Ganesh Utsav this year, the beginning of Panchak does not prevent regular Ganesh worship or the preparation for Visarjan. The key focus remains on completing the puja and farewell rituals respectfully.