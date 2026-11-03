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English NewsCitiesUttarkashi Avalanche: Two Bodies Found On Uttarakhand's Kedartal Trek, Eight Still Missing

Uttarkashi Avalanche: Two Bodies Found On Uttarakhand's Kedartal Trek, Eight Still Missing

Two bodies have been recovered after an avalanche on Uttarakhand's Kedartal trek, while seven trekkers and a guide remain missing. Bad weather continues to hamper search efforts.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Avalanche struck Kedartal trek on October 29.
  • Two unidentified bodies found; eight people remain missing.
  • SDRF and NIM conducting extensive ground and aerial searches.
  • Adverse weather conditions hinder ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Two bodies, belonging to a man and a woman, have been recovered following an avalanche on the Kedartal trek in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on October 29. The bodies are yet to be identified.

Search operations are continuing for seven trekkers and one guide who remain missing in the region. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) are involved in the rescue operation.

The SDRF launched intensive ground and aerial searches on Sunday to trace the missing trekkers and their guide. On the instructions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, a specialised mountaineering team was also deployed for the mission.

Avalanche Struck As Expedition Descended From Kedartal

The avalanche struck near Kedar Kharak on October 29, as the expedition was descending from Kedartal, a glacial lake situated at an altitude of 15,485 feet (4,720 metres).

Fed by meltwater from Mount Thalay Sagar, Mount Bhrigupanth and the Jogin peaks, the lake is a popular destination among experienced high-altitude trekkers.

The 18-kilometre trek begins in Gangotri and follows a steep route alongside the Kedar Ganga river. The challenging trail passes through dense birch forests, high-altitude meadows and unstable moraine fields, requiring technical caution.

The 12-member expedition comprised seven trekkers and five support staff. It began its journey from Gangotri on October 27 and was scheduled to complete the trek by October 29.

Four Support Staff Members Return To Gangotri

The alarm was raised after four support staff members managed to return to Gangotri on October 30. They had lost contact with the remaining eight members during the avalanche.

“When the trekking agency, Soul Seeker, alerted us, rescue teams were immediately mobilised,” Gusain said.

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said adverse weather conditions in the region had made the search and rescue operation difficult.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred on the Kedartal trek?

An avalanche struck an expedition on October 29 near Kedar Kharak, while they were descending from Kedartal. Two bodies have been recovered, and eight people remain missing.

Which organizations are conducting the rescue operations?

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) are involved. The SDRF launched ground and aerial searches, deploying a specialised mountaineering team.

How many individuals were part of the expedition, and how many are currently missing?

The expedition comprised 12 members: seven trekkers and five support staff. Currently, seven trekkers and one guide are still missing, totaling eight individuals.

When did the expedition start, and when did the avalanche happen?

The 12-member expedition started its journey from Gangotri on October 27. The avalanche struck on October 29 as they were descending from Kedartal.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Uttarkashi Avalanche Kedartal Trek
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