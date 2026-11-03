Delhi Tightens Border Checks Under GRAP, 714 Vehicles Sent Back In One Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCR officials coordinated pollution control, vehicle entry rules.

Delhi Traffic Police intensified checks at the capital’s borders under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions, turning back 714 vehicles and impounding 38 during an enforcement drive on November 1. The action targets vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards and are barred from entering the city. At Singhu border, officers inspected vehicles as authorities stepped up efforts to curb pollution and improve compliance.

714 Vehicles Turned Back

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, 7,279 vehicles were checked between midnight and 8 pm on November 1. Of these, 10 were issued challans, 714 were turned back and 38 were impounded.

The department has also stepped up public awareness campaigns through print media, social media and radio. Information boards have been installed at Delhi's borders, while pamphlets are being distributed to inform commuters about the restrictions.

The police have also held coordination meetings with officials from neighbouring districts to ensure the measures are implemented effectively.

NCR Coordination

Earlier, on October 25, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a virtual meeting with traffic police officials from neighbouring NCR districts, including Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh.

The discussions focused on reducing congestion near Delhi's borders, checking polluting vehicles and preventing buses that do not meet prescribed emission standards from entering the capital.

Officials also discussed action against overage petrol and diesel vehicles and diverting trucks not bound for Delhi through the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

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Stricter Pollution Checks

The Delhi Traffic Police informed the meeting that more than 10,000 challans for traffic and pollution violations were being issued daily. Authorities also discussed deploying additional enforcement teams as GRAP restrictions are tightened.

Under the applicable directions, buses operating in Delhi-NCR must run on electricity, CNG or BS-VI-compliant diesel. The government is also stepping up mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling and other dust-control measures.

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