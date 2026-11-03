ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDelhi Tightens Border Checks Under GRAP, 714 Vehicles Sent Back In One Day

Delhi Tightens Border Checks Under GRAP, 714 Vehicles Sent Back In One Day

Delhi traffic police check 7,279 vehicles, turn back 714 and impound 38 as GRAP restrictions target polluting vehicles at the capital's borders.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NCR officials coordinated pollution control, vehicle entry rules.

Delhi Traffic Police intensified checks at the capital’s borders under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions, turning back 714 vehicles and impounding 38 during an enforcement drive on November 1. The action targets vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards and are barred from entering the city. At Singhu border, officers inspected vehicles as authorities stepped up efforts to curb pollution and improve compliance. 

714 Vehicles Turned Back

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, 7,279 vehicles were checked between midnight and 8 pm on November 1. Of these, 10 were issued challans, 714 were turned back and 38 were impounded.

The department has also stepped up public awareness campaigns through print media, social media and radio. Information boards have been installed at Delhi's borders, while pamphlets are being distributed to inform commuters about the restrictions.

The police have also held coordination meetings with officials from neighbouring districts to ensure the measures are implemented effectively.

NCR Coordination

Earlier, on October 25, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a virtual meeting with traffic police officials from neighbouring NCR districts, including Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh.

The discussions focused on reducing congestion near Delhi's borders, checking polluting vehicles and preventing buses that do not meet prescribed emission standards from entering the capital.

Officials also discussed action against overage petrol and diesel vehicles and diverting trucks not bound for Delhi through the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

Also Read: GRAP-II Curbs Implemented Across Delhi-NCR As AQI Slips Into ‘Very Poor’ Category

Stricter Pollution Checks

The Delhi Traffic Police informed the meeting that more than 10,000 challans for traffic and pollution violations were being issued daily. Authorities also discussed deploying additional enforcement teams as GRAP restrictions are tightened.

Under the applicable directions, buses operating in Delhi-NCR must run on electricity, CNG or BS-VI-compliant diesel. The government is also stepping up mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling and other dust-control measures.

Also Read: 'Cannot Occupy Public Space Indefinitely': Supreme Court On Right To Protest

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Traffic Delhi NCR Pollution Delhi AQI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Uttarkashi Avalanche: Two Bodies Found On Uttarakhand's Kedartal Trek, Eight Still Missing
Uttarkashi Avalanche: Two Bodies Found On Kedartal Trek, Eight Still Missing
Cities
FIR Registered Against Bihar IPS Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh After Wife's Complaint
FIR Registered Against Bihar IPS Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh After Wife's Complaint
Cities
Delhi Diwali Shopping 2026: Markets Buzz As CAIT Projects Rs 1 Lakh Crore Business
Delhi Markets Are Buzzing Again: Traders Look To Diwali To Make Up For Lost Business
Cities
Passenger Tampers With Emergency Exit Mechanism On Pune-Bound IndiGo Flight, Booked
Passenger Tampers With Emergency Exit Mechanism On Pune-Bound IndiGo Flight, Booked
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counterattack: Party Launches ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In UP
Diwali Crackdown: Authorities Intensify Raids Against Sweet Adulteration Across Four Cities
FDA Crackdown: 1,188 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Motichoor Laddoos Seized In Pune
ED Action: Azam Khan's Jauhar University Case Moves Towards Chargesheet
Nepal Tragedy: Helicopter Collision Near Everest Claims Indian Tourist's Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget