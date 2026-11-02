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English NewsNewsAmit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi, Says BJP Ready For Special Parliament Session On SIR

Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi, Says BJP Ready For Special Parliament Session On SIR

Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi to a special Parliament session on SIR, accusing Congress of protecting infiltrators and avoiding debate.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
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  • Shah challenged opposition to debate electoral roll revision.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the opposition's protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the party of trying to protect infiltrators. Addressing a rally in Hyderabad after the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march, Shah also mocked the Congress's mock parliament, saying Gandhi could become Prime Minister only in a simulated legislature.

He challenged the opposition to attend a special parliamentary session to discuss the issue, alleging that it was avoiding debate.

Shah's Jibe

Taking aim at Gandhi, Shah said the Congress leader should become Prime Minister in the mock parliament, as he would not be able to secure the position in the real one.

"You can become Prime Minister once in a mock parliament, because you will not be able to become one in the real Parliament," Shah said, adding that such an outcome might bring peace to Sonia Gandhi.

He also accused Gandhi of failing to understand public concerns, alleging that he travelled abroad for three to four months at a time instead of addressing people's problems.

Shah further claimed that Congress leaders invoked the Constitution but failed to uphold its principles and disrupted parliamentary proceedings.

Also Read: ‘Your Turn To Become PM Will Never Come’: Shah Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Mock Parliament

Special Session Challenge

Shah challenged the opposition to participate in a special parliamentary session to discuss the SIR exercise.

"I challenge them. We are ready to convene a special session. Come and discuss it," he said.

The Home Minister alleged that the opposition was unwilling to debate the matter because it relied on creating disorder to remain in the headlines. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would strongly counter the opposition if Parliament functioned.

Infiltration Charge

Referring to a rally held by Gandhi in Delhi, Shah claimed that it was not a campaign to protect votes but an attempt to shield infiltrators.

He accused Congress of opposing the SIR process to prevent Bangladeshi infiltrators from being removed from electoral rolls. Shah asserted that the BJP would ensure their removal from both the voter lists and the country.

Voter List Claims

Responding to Gandhi's allegation that 13 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls, Shah rejected the claim as false. He said 6.25 crore voters had moved elsewhere, 2.8 crore had died, one crore entries were duplicates, and three crore entries related to people who did not exist.

Also Read: Chalo Dilli Rally: Rahul Gandhi Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC And Sent To Jail

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission AMIT SHAH SIR 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi
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