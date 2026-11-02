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English NewsCitiesSC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR On Nov 7-8, Sets Timings And Other Restrictions

SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR On Nov 7-8, Sets Timings And Other Restrictions

The Supreme Court allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7-8, with restricted timings, regulated sales and a complete ban from November 9.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 03:59 PM (IST)

People in Delhi-NCR will be allowed to burst green firecrackers during Diwali this year after the Supreme Court granted temporary permission, similar to last year. The court said that while firecrackers contribute to pollution, traditional crackers continue to be sold illegally despite existing bans. It observed that regulating the manufacture, sale and use of green firecrackers would be a more effective approach than imposing a blanket prohibition.

The relaxation, however, comes with strict conditions governing timings, sales, manufacturing and the areas where firecrackers can be used.

Timings And Restrictions

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale directed that firecrackers may be burst only on November 7 and 8, between 6 am and 7 am, and 8 pm and 10 pm.

The use of firecrackers will be prohibited within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, schools, old-age homes and silence zones. A complete ban on the sale of firecrackers will come into force again from November 9.

Manufacturing And Sales

The court said green firecrackers may be manufactured between November 2 and 6, but only by manufacturers certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Every firecracker packet must carry a QR code containing product and batch details to establish its authenticity.

Firecracker garlands, crackers containing barium and products from non-certified manufacturers will remain prohibited. Online sales will also be banned, with sales permitted only at locations designated by the administration.

Also Read:Delhi Traders Claim Rs 11,000 Crore Loss, Ask ‘Who Will Compensate?’ After Ramlila Maidan Rally

Monitoring And Compliance

The Supreme Court directed the administration to remain vigilant against the illegal sale of firecrackers and take steps to prevent unauthorised trading.

Authorities have also been asked to review pollution levels and collect data on patient numbers at hospitals to assess the impact of firecracker use.

The court has directed that a report covering these measures be submitted by December 14.

Also Read: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Plea Questioning Land Used For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya

Published at : 02 Nov 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali SUpreme COurt Diwali 2026 Firecrackers Delhi
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