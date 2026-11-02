SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR On Nov 7-8, Sets Timings And Other Restrictions

People in Delhi-NCR will be allowed to burst green firecrackers during Diwali this year after the Supreme Court granted temporary permission, similar to last year. The court said that while firecrackers contribute to pollution, traditional crackers continue to be sold illegally despite existing bans. It observed that regulating the manufacture, sale and use of green firecrackers would be a more effective approach than imposing a blanket prohibition.

The relaxation, however, comes with strict conditions governing timings, sales, manufacturing and the areas where firecrackers can be used.

Timings And Restrictions

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale directed that firecrackers may be burst only on November 7 and 8, between 6 am and 7 am, and 8 pm and 10 pm.

The use of firecrackers will be prohibited within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, schools, old-age homes and silence zones. A complete ban on the sale of firecrackers will come into force again from November 9.

Manufacturing And Sales

The court said green firecrackers may be manufactured between November 2 and 6, but only by manufacturers certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Every firecracker packet must carry a QR code containing product and batch details to establish its authenticity.

Firecracker garlands, crackers containing barium and products from non-certified manufacturers will remain prohibited. Online sales will also be banned, with sales permitted only at locations designated by the administration.

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Monitoring And Compliance

The Supreme Court directed the administration to remain vigilant against the illegal sale of firecrackers and take steps to prevent unauthorised trading.

Authorities have also been asked to review pollution levels and collect data on patient numbers at hospitals to assess the impact of firecracker use.

The court has directed that a report covering these measures be submitted by December 14.

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