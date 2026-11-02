Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 18 NC MLAs demanded Cabinet reshuffle, corruption probe, governance reforms.

Legislators sought Deputy CM's department removal, ending CM's advisory.

Called for statehood efforts, fulfilling promises, party structure overhaul.

Amid growing discontent within Jammu and Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC), 18 party MLAs have submitted a 10-point memorandum to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, seeking a Cabinet reshuffle, a change in his advisory team, an independent probe into corruption allegations and reforms in governance and the party organisation.

The memorandum, dated October 30, comes days after Omar Abdullah expanded his Council of Ministers on October 27. The MLAs who signed it have expressed concern over what they described as a widening gap between public expectations and the government, a lack of consultation with elected representatives and the failure to address their grievances.

The legislators have raised concerns over the functioning of the NC-led government, alleging that even after two years in power, accountability remains lacking and elected representatives are not adequately consulted on important policy and political matters.

MLAs Seek Time-Bound Implementation Of Election Promises

The legislators have called for immediate corrective measures and proposed setting up a high-level Manifesto Implementation Committee, with adequate representation for elected MLAs.

The proposed committee would monitor the government's progress, identify hurdles and ensure that the party's electoral promises are fulfilled within the stipulated timelines.

Demand Intensified Campaign For Restoration Of Statehood

On the political front, the MLAs have urged the government and party leadership to intensify efforts for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and the protection of its constitutional identity.

They have suggested using public meetings, protest rallies, seminars and other democratic means to build the campaign and taking the issue to Parliament.

Independent Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

The memorandum also calls for the implementation of decisions taken and assurances given during the 'Dachigam meeting'.

The MLAs have sought an impartial investigation into alleged irregularities related to governance, administrative functioning and the misuse of public resources. They have said that accountability should be fixed wherever wrongdoing is established.

Demand For Cabinet Reshuffle, Underperforming Ministers' Removal

One of the key demands concerns the restructuring of the Council of Ministers. The MLAs have called for an impartial assessment of the performance of all ministers and the removal of those who are not delivering, followed by the formation of a new team.

They said the move would help improve governance and restore public confidence in the government.

MLAs Want Roads And Buildings Department Taken From Deputy CM

The legislators have specifically demanded that the Roads and Buildings Department, currently held by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, be taken away from him and assigned to another minister.

Citing allegations of misconduct and large-scale corruption against him, they have also called for an independent and impartial investigation, followed by appropriate action wherever wrongdoing is established.

Demand To Replace CM's Existing Advisory Arrangement

The signatories have also sought the abolition of the Chief Minister's current advisory arrangement. They alleged that it had created a disconnect between the party leadership, elected representatives and the government.

They have proposed replacing it with a suitable mechanism to ensure better coordination, consultation and accountability.

Advisory Group Of Experienced MLAs Proposed

To increase the participation of elected representatives in decision-making, the legislators have proposed forming an advisory group comprising three to four experienced MLAs.

The group would hold regular discussions with the Chief Minister on government programmes, policy decisions, welfare schemes, development priorities and other matters of public interest.

Demand For Disciplinary Committee And Media Cell

The memorandum also calls for a high-level disciplinary committee to examine complaints against ministers, MLAs and other party functionaries. The committee would look into cases of indiscipline and take action irrespective of the position or influence of the person concerned.

At the organisational level, the MLAs have proposed setting up a professional and empowered Media and Communication Cell. It would publicise the government's achievements, ensure that accurate information reaches the public and respond to misinformation and propaganda allegedly spread by opposition parties.

Party Structure Overhaul And Dedicated Election Cell

The legislators have called for wider organisational reforms to revitalise the party structure and proposed setting up a dedicated Election Cell. The proposed unit would assess political developments and prepare the organisation for future electoral challenges.

They have also sought regular meetings of the State Working Committee, at least once every two months. These meetings, they said, should provide a platform to review the government's performance, assess the implementation of party promises and discuss organisational and political issues.

The MLAs have clarified that their proposals are not intended to weaken the organisation but to strengthen both the party and the government.

MLAs Urge Omar Abdullah To Act On Proposals

In their concluding appeal, the legislators have urged Omar Abdullah to take the proposals, which they said had been agreed upon unanimously, seriously and initiate corrective measures at the earliest.

They said the completion of two years in power presents an opportunity for introspection, improving the government's functioning and renewing the commitment to fulfil the expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.