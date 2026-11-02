ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld'Ball Is In US Court': Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Can Reopen In 2 Days If America Meets Its Demands

'Ball Is In US Court': Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Can Reopen In 2 Days If America Meets Its Demands

Iran says its revised seven-stage plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz can be implemented in two days if the US meets its demands, with indirect talks continuing through mediators.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran considers reopening Strait of Hormuz in two days.
  • This offer depends on US meeting Tehran's conditions.
  • Shorter timeline signals Iran's willingness for diplomacy.

Iran is considering a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States agrees to its conditions, the country's Foreign Ministry has said. Tehran had previously proposed a one-week timeline for reopening the strategically important waterway.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the shorter timeline as a sign of Iran's willingness to engage diplomatically, saying the country could restore security in the strait and resume negotiations within a short period if its demands were met.

"The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach. We have stated that, if Iran's demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period," he said, as per AFP news agency.

Baghaei added that the exchange of messages between the two sides was continuing through mediators.

Iran Says Ball Is In US Court

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Baghaei accused Washington of failing to pursue diplomacy and instead undermining diplomatic efforts over the past two years.

"The ball is now in the US's court and Iran's demands are entirely clear and logical," he said, adding that Tehran would judge the prospects of reaching an agreement based on Washington's actions rather than its statements, Al Jazeera reported.

What Is Iran's Proposal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz?

Iran has said its revised seven-stage proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz can be implemented within two days if the United States agrees to Tehran's conditions. The plan, which was earlier proposed with a one-week timeline, remains the basis for indirect negotiations between the two countries, Baghaei said.

Baghaei described the shorter timeline as a demonstration of Iran's goodwill and willingness to pursue diplomacy, while stressing that the next steps would depend on Washington's response.

"The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach. We have stated that, if Iran's demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period," he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Iran's new proposed timeline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran is now considering a two-day timeline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the United States agrees to its conditions. This is a reduction from its previous proposal of one week.

What are Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran states it can reopen the Strait and restore security if its demands are met by the United States. It views these demands as entirely clear and logical.

What does the shorter timeline indicate about Iran's approach?

The shorter two-day timeline is an indication of Iran's good-faith approach and willingness to engage diplomatically. Iran believes it can restore security and resume negotiations quickly.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 02 Nov 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran US US IRan War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Builds Massive Radar In Kaliningrad, Could Monitor Almost All Of Europe
Russia Builds Massive Radar In Kaliningrad, Could Monitor Almost All Of Europe
World
Ukraine, Russia Report Cyberattack On Emergency Apps After Users Get False Threat Alerts Amid War
Ukraine Air Raid Alert App Hacked; Russia Reports 'Massive Cyberattack' On Emergency App
World
9 Killed After Business Jet Nosedives, Erupts Into Massive Fireball In Florida Neighbourhood | Video
9 Killed After Business Jet Nosedives, Erupts Into Fireball In Florida Neighbourhood | Video
World
Indian-American woman fights unlikely battle in former KKK county in US mid-term elections
Indian-American woman fights unlikely battle in former KKK county in US mid-term elections
Advertisement

Videos

Political Shake-Up: Three AAP MLAs Join BJP Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
Political Offensive: BJP Launches Coordinated Attack on Congress and Opposition Across Several Cities
Party Revolt: National Conference Faces Dissent as 18 MLAs Reportedly Seek Meeting With Farooq Abdullah
Election Controversy: Maulana Jarjis Ansari’s Remarks on UP Muslims and Palestine Spark Political Row
Religious Controversy: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Backlash Over Remarks on Lord Krishna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget