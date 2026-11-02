Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran considers reopening Strait of Hormuz in two days.

This offer depends on US meeting Tehran's conditions.

Shorter timeline signals Iran's willingness for diplomacy.

Iran is considering a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States agrees to its conditions, the country's Foreign Ministry has said. Tehran had previously proposed a one-week timeline for reopening the strategically important waterway.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the shorter timeline as a sign of Iran's willingness to engage diplomatically, saying the country could restore security in the strait and resume negotiations within a short period if its demands were met.

"The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach. We have stated that, if Iran's demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period," he said, as per AFP news agency.

Baghaei added that the exchange of messages between the two sides was continuing through mediators.

Iran Says Ball Is In US Court

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Baghaei accused Washington of failing to pursue diplomacy and instead undermining diplomatic efforts over the past two years.

"The ball is now in the US's court and Iran's demands are entirely clear and logical," he said, adding that Tehran would judge the prospects of reaching an agreement based on Washington's actions rather than its statements, Al Jazeera reported.

What Is Iran's Proposal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz?

Iran has said its revised seven-stage proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz can be implemented within two days if the United States agrees to Tehran's conditions. The plan, which was earlier proposed with a one-week timeline, remains the basis for indirect negotiations between the two countries, Baghaei said.

Baghaei described the shorter timeline as a demonstration of Iran's goodwill and willingness to pursue diplomacy, while stressing that the next steps would depend on Washington's response.

"The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach. We have stated that, if Iran's demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period," he said.