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English NewsNewsCyclone Murasu: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Landfall, NDRF Teams Deployed For Rescue Operations

Cyclone Murasu: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Landfall, NDRF Teams Deployed For Rescue Operations

Andhra Pradesh braces for Cyclone Murasu as 90 NDRF personnel deploy for rescue operations and 500 Tamil Nadu power staff arrive to restore electricity.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu nears Andhra Pradesh coast landfall.
  • 90 NDRF personnel deployed for rescue, relief efforts.
  • Tamil Nadu sent 500 staff to restore power infrastructure.

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for the landfall of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deploying 90 personnel from Tamil Nadu for rescue and relief operations. The Tamil Nadu government has also sent 500 electricity department personnel in 25 teams to help restore power supply disrupted by the cyclone. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the storm is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, bringing winds of up to 120 kmph.

90 NDRF Personnel Deployed

Three NDRF teams, each comprising 30 personnel, have been dispatched from the force's 4th Battalion stationed at Nagarikuppam near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district.

The teams are heading to areas including Nellore, Prakasam and Markapuram to assist with emergency response operations. Their responsibilities include rescuing people, clearing debris and providing relief to residents affected by the cyclone.

The deployment comes as authorities prepare for potential damage from strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Also Read: Cyclone Murasu: Severe Storm To Make Landfall On Andhra Coast Tonight; Tamil Nadu, Odisha On High Alert

500 Power Staff Sent

Tamil Nadu has deployed 500 electricity department personnel in 25 teams, along with essential equipment, to help restore power infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

State Electricity Minister R Nirmal Kumar said the deployment followed a request from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu said he had contacted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, seeking manpower and machinery after Cyclone Murasu damaged numerous electricity poles. Vijay responded positively to the request, Naidu said.

Landfall Expected Tonight

In its latest bulletin issued on November 2, the IMD said the severe cyclonic storm was moving west-northwestwards at 25 kmph. At 5.30 am, it was centred approximately 210 km east-southeast of Nellore and 200 km east-northeast of Chennai.

The weather department forecast that Murasu would cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3.

Winds are expected to reach 100-110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph, according to the IMD.

Also Read: Delhi Collects Rs 68.4 Lakh Fines On Day 1 Of Anti-Pollution Drive; Over 1,500 Vehicles Sent Back

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Rain Alert IMD Alert Cyclone Murasu
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