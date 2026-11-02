Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi imposed ₹68.4 lakh penalties on Winter Plan's first day.

15,000 vehicles checked; 566 challans issued for PUCC.

Construction sites fined ₹9.8 lakh for dust control breaches.

Winter Action Plan restrictions remain until February 28.

Delhi authorities imposed penalties and environmental compensation totalling Rs 68.4 lakh on the first day of the Winter Action Plan, with nearly 15,000 vehicles checked, 1,539 turned back at border points and 566 challans issued for violations of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) norms.

According to official data available till 5 pm on Sunday, Rs 56.6 lakh was collected in penalties for PUCC violations, while Rs 2 lakh was imposed for breaches of vehicle entry restrictions. Another Rs 9.8 lakh was levied as environmental compensation for violations of dust control norms at construction and demolition sites.

The enforcement drive covered vehicle entry restrictions, pollution certificate compliance and dust pollution at construction sites as part of Delhi's measures to tackle air pollution during the winter months.

Nearly 15,000 Vehicles Checked, 1,539 Turned Back

Under the restrictions on non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicles, the Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department checked 14,930 vehicles on Sunday. Around 10.31 per cent of them were turned back at border points.

A total of 127 challans were issued and 62 vehicles impounded. The Delhi Traffic Police's enforcement teams imposed fines amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

Among the vehicles turned back were 140 light motor vehicles (LMVs), 54 light commercial vehicles (LCVs), 95 heavy goods vehicles and 34 buses.

Of the 1,423 two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other vehicles checked, 789 were turned back and 38 impounded.

Authorities also checked 7,279 non-destined vehicles, of which 314 were turned back. No challans were issued in this category.

Vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG), electric vehicles and those engaged in essential services were exempted from the restrictions. A total of 740 such vehicles were verified and allowed to enter Delhi.

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566 Challans For Invalid Pollution Certificates

In a separate enforcement drive targeting vehicles operating without valid PUCCs, authorities issued 566 challans and imposed penalties totalling Rs 56.6 lakh.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued 493 challans, amounting to Rs 49.3 lakh, while the Transport Department issued 73 challans worth Rs 7.3 lakh.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said enforcement teams were checking compliance with vehicle entry restrictions, PUCC requirements and construction dust regulations.

"Today 14,930 vehicles checked, 566 PUC challans and 300 sites inspected. Keep PUC valid, follow entry rules and dust norms. The quest for clean air needs our collective efforts," he said in a post on X.

32 Construction Sites Found Violating Dust Control Norms

The enforcement drive against dust pollution covered 300 construction and demolition sites, of which 32 were found violating dust control norms. Environmental compensation of Rs 9.8 lakh was imposed.

Of the 91 large construction sites inspected, each with a plot area above 500 square metres, 16 were found violating the norms. Authorities issued two closure directions and four show-cause notices to these sites and imposed environmental compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

Among 209 smaller sites, with plot areas below 500 square metres, 17 were found violating the rules. They were issued 15 closure directions and 15 show-cause notices, with compensation amounting to Rs 5.8 lakh.

Overall, authorities issued 17 closure directions and 19 show-cause notices across the 300 inspected sites. No dust control violations were reported at exempted infrastructure projects.

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Delhi Winter Action Plan: Restrictions In Force Till February 28

The restrictions under Delhi's Winter Action Plan will remain in force for varying periods between November 1 and February 28 to curb air pollution.

Pre-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi are barred from entering the national capital until January 31. Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities have also been prohibited, except for specified essential public infrastructure projects.

A complete ban on construction and demolition activities, subject to certain exemptions, will additionally be in force from December 10 to January 20.

Parking fees at authorised parking lots across Delhi have been doubled until February 28. Government and private offices have also been directed to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent between November 1 and January 31, with the remaining employees working from home.

Essential and emergency services have been exempted from the restrictions.

(With PTI inputs)