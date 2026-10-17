Durga Puja 2026: Why Is There A Tiny Spider Below Maa Durga's Bindi?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A tiny spider detail found on traditional Durga idols.

It symbolises Mahamaya, the divine power of cosmic illusion.

Also represents fragile human existence, spiritual clarity, and protection.

Durga Puja is a celebration of devotion, artistry and tradition, with beautifully crafted idols of Maa Durga. While her ten arms, powerful weapons and majestic lion often command attention, some idols feature a tiny detail that is easy to miss: a spider positioned just below her bindi. Found in the traditional Bengali style known as Daaker Saaj, this small motif carries a deeper spiritual meaning linked to Mahamaya and the concept of cosmic illusion.

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What Does the Spider Below Maa Durga’s Bindi Symbolise?

In Hindu philosophy, Maa Durga is associated with Mahamaya, the divine power of illusion that shapes the perceived reality of the universe. The spider represents this idea through its ability to weave an intricate web without becoming trapped in it.

Similarly, the Goddess is understood to create and govern the cosmic illusion while remaining beyond its influence. The symbolism offers a reminder that although worldly desires, attachments and struggles can hold people in their grip, spiritual awareness can help them look beyond these entanglements.

The Significance Of Spider In Daaker Saaj

The spider motif is associated with Daaker Saaj, a traditional style of decorating Maa Durga’s idol, particularly linked to Bengal. The intricate craftsmanship of these idols brings together artistic detail and religious symbolism, giving even the smallest elements a deeper significance.

The spider’s delicate web also reflects the fragile nature of human existence and the complexities of worldly life. Its presence encourages devotees to consider the balance between being part of the material world and maintaining a sense of spiritual clarity.

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The Spiritual Meaning Behind The Spider

Beyond its association with Mahamaya, Bengali folk interpretations also view the spider as a quiet, watchful presence connected with protection. Such interpretations add another layer of meaning to the motif, highlighting how traditional idol-making can preserve cultural beliefs through seemingly minor artistic details.