Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned BJP's decade-long UP record.

He highlighted SP's development, criticizing the government's education failures.

Yadav expressed confidence in the PDA alliance for the 2027 elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh at the ABP Shikhar Sammelan, questioning its decade-long record and accusing it of failing on key issues, including education, agriculture and development. Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said a saint should not lie and claimed the BJP was worried about losing the 2027 Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Questions BJP's 10-Year Record

Questioning the BJP government's performance, Yadav asked what it had achieved during its 10 years in power. He alleged that mandis developed under earlier plans had been ruined and questioned the utilisation of Rs 1 lakh crore received from the Centre.

Taking a swipe at the BJP's social and political support base, he remarked that the party had neither the support of upper castes nor backward communities. He also accused it of targeting traders, using a sharp metaphor about tearing their pockets and now their kurtas.

Defends SP's Development Record

Highlighting his government's achievements, Yadav claimed the Samajwadi Party had delivered the state's best expressway infrastructure and ambulance services. He also said the first investment in the state, through HCL, came during the SP's tenure.

On education, he alleged that more than 26,000 primary schools had shut down in Uttar Pradesh, while 28,000 liquor shops had opened.

He sarcastically suggested that the government should consider opening counters selling alcohol in schools as well.

Takes Dig At Gorakhpur-Spain Comparison

Reacting to remarks by BJP MP Ravi Kishan comparing Gorakhpur with Spain, Yadav took a dig at the Chief Minister. He said Adityanath appeared to feel that he had arrived in Europe whenever he visited Gorakhpur after returning from Spain.

He further quipped that if Gorakhpur seemed like Spain to the Chief Minister, he wondered what Kyoto must look like to him.

Also Read: ‘Jo Do Naav Ki Sawaari Karta Hai...’: Yogi Adityanath's Message To Akhilesh Over Ayodhya Visit

'95% People Will Form Their Own Government'

Responding to questions about the PDA alliance (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), Yadav said the BJP was nervous about its growing appeal. He said minorities, women, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Christians and people from different communities were coming together to strengthen the PDA.

He added that even sections of the upper castes who felt aggrieved were becoming part of the broader grouping. Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 elections, he said it increasingly appeared that 95 per cent of people would come together to form their own government.

On SP-Congress Alliance

Addressing questions about seat-sharing with the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav said public support for the PDA was growing. He accused the BJP of making people unhappy and distressed, adding that people should get the opportunity to form their own government in the coming elections.

Also Read: Keshav Maurya Says BJP's CM Face For UP Polls Is 'Lotus', Avoids Naming Yogi Adityanath