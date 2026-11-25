Will Yogi Adityanath be the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief ministerial face for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections? Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has responded to the question, saying that the BJP's Chief Minister will be decided only after the party wins the elections.

Without taking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's name, Maurya said, "The BJP will have a Chief Minister only when the lotus blooms in Uttar Pradesh. So, for now, the lotus flower is our Chief Ministerial face. There is no controversy over this."

During ABP's special programme Shikhar Sammelan, Maurya was asked why he hesitates to name Yogi Adityanath as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate. Responding to the question, he said, "He is already our Chief Minister. The BJP will have a Chief Minister only when the lotus blooms. Who will become the BJP's Chief Minister will be decided after the elections."

Maurya Responds To Questions Over BJP's CM Face

Maurya reiterated that the lotus is the BJP's chief ministerial face for now, adding that there was no reason for any controversy over the issue.

He said, "The lotus flower itself is our Chief Minister. It will bloom, and only then will a Chief Minister be elected. Someone asked me who our CM face was, and I said it was the lotus flower. Once the lotus blooms, everything else will flourish."

Speaking about the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Maurya said the BJP was continuously moving towards victory. He acknowledged that several leaders in the party aspire to become Chief Minister but stressed that only one person can hold the position.

Praising Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Maurya said the government had eliminated groups involved in hooliganism, riots and criminal activities in the state.

He accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of trying to bring together rioters and mafia elements in the hope of gaining political mileage in the 2027 elections.

"I only want to tell them that these are Mungerilal's beautiful dreams. They should stop dreaming. Their turn is not going to come until 2047," he said.

'There Are No Differences With Yogi Adityanath'

Addressing speculation about differences between him and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maurya said their relationship had always been normal and would remain so.

"There were no differences with Yogi ji, nor will there ever be. All three of us work together. It is a Triveni, and we all work under the Chief Minister's leadership. There is no dispute," he said.

Maurya added that opposition leaders were trying to create an impression of differences within the BJP, despite there being no basis for such claims.

Maurya Targets SP-Congress Alliance

Maurya also criticised the SP-Congress alliance and the ongoing discussions over seat-sharing. He alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had insulted the Congress.

He further claimed that people were no longer interested in the SP's election symbol, the bicycle.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding Dhirendra Shastri's religious discourse, Maurya questioned why the SP was objecting to the event.

"If one religious discourse has taken place, why are they (SP) troubled by it? If they feel someone is gaining political advantage by organising such programmes, they should organise one themselves. Should the religious discourse be stopped and Namaz offered instead?" he asked.

On the reported differences between the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Nishad Party over the Ataraulia Assembly seat, Maurya said the BJP would contest from constituencies where its allies failed to reach a consensus.