Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He attacked SP's past law and order record, citing cases.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has challenged Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to announce a visit to Mathura following his proposed trip to Ayodhya on December 12, escalating the political exchange between the BJP and SP ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. In an interview with ABP News, Maurya said the BJP was not uncomfortable with Yadav's planned Ayodhya visit but questioned why the SP leader was not considering a similar trip to Mathura. He also challenged Yadav to support the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque near the Krishna Janmabhoomi site.

Maurya further rejected suggestions that the BJP was moving away from its Jai Shri Ram slogan, maintaining that the party continued to invoke religious slogans at public events.

Keshav Maurya Challenges Akhilesh Yadav To Visit Mathura

Reacting to Yadav's December 12 Ayodhya visit, Maurya questioned the SP chief's silence on Mathura and accused his party of avoiding the issue because of its electoral interests among Muslim voters.

Referring to the slogan, "Ayodhya is ours, now it is Kashi and Mathura's turn," Maurya said the BJP had consistently raised demands concerning the three religious sites.

He alleged that opposition leaders had started visiting temples because the BJP had strengthened its political position and were attempting to consolidate Hindu support ahead of the 2027 elections.

‘Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Krishna’: Maurya Rejects BJP Slogan Shift

Maurya also dismissed suggestions that the BJP was moving away from the Jai Shri Ram slogan.

He said party leaders continued to raise slogans such as Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Krishna, Har Har Mahadev and Radhe Radhe.

His remarks came amid the political debate over Yadav's proposed visit to Ayodhya and the BJP's continued focus on the religious significance of Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.

#WATCH | Keshav Maurya Reacts To Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya Visit #AkhileshYadav #YogiAdityanath #CMYogi #KeshavMaurya #Exclusive #UPELections2027 #ShikharSammelan #ABPLIVE @chitraaum @kpmaurya1 https://t.co/ZtFvvkPUPL — ABP LIVE (@abplive) November 25, 2026

Keshav Maurya Targets Akhilesh Over SP-Congress Alliance

The Deputy Chief Minister also criticised the SP's candidate announcements while seat-sharing discussions with Congress were underway.

Maurya alleged that Yadav had embarrassed his alliance partner by announcing candidates before negotiations were completed. He also mocked the possibility of an SP-Congress alliance ahead of the Assembly elections.

Expressing confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Maurya said the ruling coalition would return to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term.

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Atiq Ahmed, Raju Pal Cases: BJP Leader Attacks SP's Record

Maurya also targeted previous SP governments over their handling of law and order, accusing them of encouraging criminal elements and protecting mafia networks.

He referred to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Raju Pal to question the SP's record on tackling organised crime.