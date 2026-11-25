Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government apologized to Supreme Court for Deepathoon lamp not lit.

Temple trustees refused authorization despite Supreme Court permission for ritual.

Collector denied willful defiance, citing lack of trustee approval for ritual.

Petitioner seeks contempt against officials for non-compliance with order.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court after the Karthigai Deepam was not lit at the disputed Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill on November 24, despite the court's permission. The state government said the temple's Board of Trustees had refused to authorise the team assigned to perform the ritual.

In a preliminary status report submitted to a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna maintained that the district administration had completed the necessary arrangements to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 order.

The order had permitted a limited team, authorised by the temple administration, to light the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon. However, the Collector said the trustees withheld their consent and chose to follow the existing custom of lighting the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its customary location.

Collector Says No Wilful Defiance Of Supreme Court Order

In his report, Nishant Krishna tendered an unconditional apology for the failure to carry out the court's directions. He maintained that the revenue department and police could not proceed with the ritual without the trustees' approval.

The Collector also told the bench that he had acted in good faith throughout the process and that there had been no deliberate or wilful attempt to disobey the Supreme Court's directions.

He further expressed his respect for the court and assured the bench that he was willing to comply with any additional instructions issued by it.

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Petitioner Seeks Contempt Action Against Officials

The Supreme Court said it would consider the contempt petition along with the status report filed by the district administration. Representing the state, counsel acknowledged that the lamp had not been lit at the Deepathoon.

However, a senior advocate representing the petitioner who had sought permission for the ritual described the development as "most unfortunate" and alleged deliberate non-compliance with the court's directions.

The counsel urged the Supreme Court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the officials responsible. He argued that the flame should have been carried to the Deepathoon and the ceremonial lamp lit there.

He also pointed out that the state government had repeatedly assured the Madras High Court until the last moment that it would implement the directions.

What Is Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam Dispute?

The controversy centres on the traditional lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar located on the upper reaches of Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

On November 20, the Supreme Court permitted the ritual at the disputed location as a one-time exception, with a limited team authorised by the temple administration.

However, on November 24, the Maha Deepam was lit at the Ucchi Pillayar temple, its customary location, instead of the Deepathoon.

The state government has cited law-and-order concerns and established religious practices while opposing the lighting at the disputed spot.