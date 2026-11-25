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PM Modi Cabinet Gives Nod To 5 Key Proposals, Including New Airport In Assam
Union Cabinet approves projects worth Rs 19,934 crore, including a Rs 11,000-crore manufacturing scheme, a second container terminal at Tamil Nadu's Kamarajar Port and a greenfield airport in Assam.
Union Cabinet Approves Projects Worth Rs 19,934 Crore, Including New Greenfield Airport in Assam and Second Container Terminal at Tamil Nadu's Kamarajar Port.
Key Cabinet Decisions:
- Approved Rs 11,000 crore scheme to boost India's Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) manufacturing ecosystem.
- Cleared construction of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 4,288 crore.
- Approved Rs 2,014 crore for a greenfield airport at Dolu in Silchar, Assam.
- Approved the Postal Operations Scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,141 crore.
- Cleared the Postal Estate Management Scheme with an allocation of Rs 1,491 crore.
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