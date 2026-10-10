Durga Puja 2026: Khichdi, Luchi, Payesh And 18 Other Bhog Items To Know About

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traditions vary by region, family, symbolizing community participation.

Durga Puja is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar and Tripura. In 2026, the festival will bring communities together for prayers, cultural programmes, traditional clothing, and elaborately decorated pandals. Food is an essential part of the celebrations, with devotees preparing bhog as an offering to Goddess Durga. The menu often includes rice dishes, lentils, seasonal vegetables, fried snacks, and traditional sweets. While customs and recipes vary across regions and households, these 21 vegetarian dishes are among the offerings associated with Durga Puja celebrations.

Durga Puja Bhog 2026: 21 Traditional Dishes

Bhog preparations differ between temples, community pandals, and homes. The following dishes reflect a range of Bengali and regional food traditions associated with the festival.

1. Khichdi

Rice and lentils cooked together with spices and ghee make khichdi a familiar choice for Durga Puja bhog. It is often served with vegetable dishes and chutney.

2. Vegetables In Mustard Gravy

Seasonal vegetables cooked in a mustard-based sauce offer a distinctive flavour. The ingredients and preparation can vary depending on local culinary traditions.

3. Lentil Cakes

Lentil cakes are used in a variety of regional curries. Once cooked in a spiced gravy, they make a filling accompaniment to rice or other bhog dishes.

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4. Chholar Dal

This Bengali preparation uses Bengal gram lentils, commonly cooked with spices and sometimes coconut. Its mildly sweet and savoury flavour makes it a popular festive dish.

5. Luchi Or Poori

These deep-fried breads are commonly paired with potato curry or other vegetable preparations. Luchi is especially associated with Bengali cuisine, while poori is widely enjoyed across India.

6. Begun Bhaja

Begun bhaja consists of aubergine slices seasoned with spices and fried until golden. The dish is a familiar part of Bengali meals and festive menus.

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7. Aloo Posto

A Bengali favourite, aloo posto combines potatoes with a paste made from poppy seeds. Its creamy texture and nutty flavour complement rice and dal.

8. Labra

Labra is a mixed vegetable preparation made with seasonal produce and spices. It is associated with Bengali festive meals and is often served alongside khichdi during community celebrations.

9. Potoler Dolna

This traditional Bengali curry features pointed gourds cooked in a spiced gravy. Some versions use stuffed gourds, while others focus on the vegetable and its accompanying sauce.

10. Kolar Bora

These banana fritters are prepared by mixing mashed banana with other ingredients before frying. They offer a sweet addition to the bhog menu and are enjoyed in several Bengali households.

11. Chanar Dalna

Chhanar dalna is a Bengali curry made with fresh cottage cheese, known as chhana, in a spiced gravy. It is generally served with rice or luchi.

12. Payesh Or Payokh

Payesh is a traditional rice pudding prepared with milk, sugar or jaggery, and aromatic ingredients such as cardamom. Payokh is a related name used in some regional traditions.

13. Narkel Naru

Also called narikolor ladu in some regional usage, this sweet is made with grated coconut and sugar or jaggery. The small, round sweets are popular during festivals.

14. Sandesh

Sandesh is a well-known Bengali sweet made from fresh chhana. It can be shaped into different forms and flavoured with ingredients such as cardamom.

15. Rasgulla

Rasgulla consists of soft chhana balls cooked in light sugar syrup. The sweet is closely associated with eastern Indian culinary traditions and is a familiar choice for festive celebrations.

16. Mishti Doi

This sweetened, fermented yoghurt is a staple of Bengali cuisine. Its creamy texture and caramel-like sweetness make it a popular dessert for special occasions.

17. Makha Sandesh

Makha sandesh is a softer, crumbly variation of sandesh made by mixing fresh chhana with sweetening ingredients. Recipes vary, with some versions including ghee or cardamom.

18. Kheer Kadam

Kheer kadam is a layered Bengali sweet typically made with a soft sweet centre covered in a layer of chhana-based mixture. It adds variety to a traditional festive dessert selection.

19. Malpua

Malpua is a sweet pancake made from a flour-based batter, fried and often dipped in sugar syrup. Depending on the recipe, milk, fennel or cardamom may be added for flavour.

20. Kala Jamun

Kala jamun is a deep-brown, syrup-soaked sweet similar to gulab jamun. Its darker colour and rich flavour make it a popular option for festive dessert platters.

21. Nimki

Nimki is a crisp, savoury snack made from flour and spices, shaped into small pieces and fried. It provides a savoury alternative to the many sweet dishes served during celebrations.

Fruits, Paan And Other Sacred Offerings

Alongside cooked bhog, devotees may offer fresh fruits, betel leaves, and other items as part of their worship. Paan, often prepared with ingredients such as cloves and cardamom, is associated with traditional rituals in some households. Charnamrit and panchamrit may also form part of the worship. Panchamrit is commonly prepared using a combination of ingredients such as milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee, although practices can vary.

Durga Puja 2026: The Significance Of Bhog

Bhog is an important part of Durga Puja worship, bringing food offerings and community participation together. The dishes prepared depend on regional customs, family traditions, and local practices, so the menu is not identical everywhere. From khichdi and labra to payesh and sandesh, these traditional preparations reflect the diverse food culture associated with the festival. Devotees can follow the customs of their household or local pandal when deciding which offerings to prepare.