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English NewsReligionNavratri 2027: 9 Beautiful Mehndi Designs To Try For A Festive And Traditional Look

Navratri 2027: 9 Beautiful Mehndi Designs To Try For A Festive And Traditional Look

Navratri is the perfect occasion to adorn your hands with beautiful mehndi designs. From traditional Rajasthani and Gujarati patterns to minimalist mandalas, floral motifs, and jewellery-inspired styles.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chaitra Navratri, an auspicious festival, involves women applying mehndi.
  • Mehndi is auspicious; diverse designs enhance festive celebrations.
  • Styles include Rajasthani, Arabic, Gujarati, and minimalist mandala.

Which Mehndi Design to apply in Navratri: Shardiya Navratri is a highly auspicious festival in Hinduism, which in many places also marks the beginning of the new year. This nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. This year, Navratri begins on March 19th and will conclude on March 27th. During this time, women and girls make the celebration even more special by applying mehndi on their hands. Mehndi is considered a symbol of auspiciousness, good fortune, and positivity.

In Indian tradition, applying mehndi during festivals is not just a decoration, but also an auspicious ritual. During Navratri, along with fasting, worship, and devotion, women adorn their hands with beautiful mehndi designs, which further enhance the festivities. If you're looking to try some unique and trendy mehndi designs this Navratri, these nine styles may be perfect for you.

These Are The Perfect Designs

Rajasthani mehndi designs are perfect for those who love heavy detail. They feature designs like peacocks, jaalis, and palaces, filling the hands and creating a royal look. Desi mehndi designs are simple yet striking. Featuring large flowers, leaves, and bold patterns, they're quick to create and look stunning even during dances.

Gujarati mehndi designs perfectly match the spirit of Navratri. They feature dandiya, lotus, and traditional patterns, making them extra special. Indo-fusion mehndi designs are a beautiful blend of modern and traditional. They feature a mix of floral and geometric patterns that look good with every outfit.

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Minimalist mandala mehndi is perfect for those who prefer subtle and simple designs. A circular design in the center of the palm looks extremely elegant. Arabic mehndi designs are also a good choice for Navratri. These designs are created with vines and empty spaces, giving the hands a stylish look.

Floral mehndi designs are always in trend. Made with small and large flowers, this design creates a soft and feminine look.

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In jewellery-style mehndi design, bracelet and ring-like patterns are made on the hands, which look very unique and attractive. Finger mehndi designs are perfect for those who want a simple yet stylish look. They feature unique patterns on the fingers to enhance the look of your hands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of applying mehndi during Navratri?

Applying mehndi during Navratri is an auspicious ritual. It is considered a symbol of good fortune, positivity, and enhances the festive spirit of the celebration.

When is Chaitra Navratri being celebrated this year?

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on March 19th and will conclude on March 27th. This nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga.

What are some popular mehndi designs for Navratri?

Popular designs include Rajasthani for heavy detail, Gujarati with dandiya and lotus patterns, and Arabic with vines and empty spaces. Floral, Indo-fusion, and minimalist mandala designs are also great options.

Which mehndi design is best for a subtle look during Navratri?

Minimalist mandala mehndi is perfect for those who prefer a subtle and simple look. It features an elegant circular design in the center of the palm.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arabic Mehndi Design Navratri Mehndi Designs Mehndi Designs For Women Navratri 2027 Rajasthani Mehndi Design Gujarati Mehndi Design
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