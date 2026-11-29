The practice of hanging one lemon and seven green chillies outside homes, shops and commercial establishments is common across India. Often associated with protection from the evil eye and negative energy, this traditional practice has a mythological connection to Goddess Lakshmi and her elder sister, Goddess Alakshmi.

According to popular Hindu beliefs, the tradition is linked to the story of Samudra Manthan and the contrasting nature of the two goddesses. While Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as the deity of wealth, prosperity and good fortune, Alakshmi is associated with poverty, misfortune, discord and unrest.

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Samudra Manthan And The Story Of Goddess Alakshmi

According to Hindu mythology, when the gods and demons performed Samudra Manthan (the churning of the ocean) to obtain Amrit, several divine treasures and celestial beings emerged from the ocean.

Popular religious beliefs and folklore suggest that Goddess Alakshmi appeared before Goddess Lakshmi during this churning. Since she is considered the elder sister of Goddess Lakshmi, she is also known as Jyeshtha.

The two goddesses are believed to represent contrasting aspects of life. Goddess Lakshmi symbolises wealth, prosperity, happiness and good fortune, whereas Alakshmi is associated with poverty, unhappiness, conflict and negativity.

Why Are One Lemon And Seven Green Chillies Hung At The Entrance?

According to popular beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi is fond of sweet and sattvic food, while Goddess Alakshmi is believed to prefer sour, spicy and bitter tastes.

This belief is considered one of the reasons behind the tradition of hanging one lemon and seven green chillies together at the main entrance of homes and shops.

As per folklore, when Alakshmi visits a house, she is believed to be satisfied by the sour lemon and spicy chillies hung outside the entrance. After consuming them, she is believed to return without entering the house.

People traditionally follow this practice with the belief that it helps keep poverty, misfortune and negative influences away while allowing prosperity and good fortune to flourish inside.

The lemon and chillies are therefore regarded as a symbolic protective arrangement in many Indian households and businesses.

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Cleanliness And Family Harmony Are Also Important

Religious beliefs associated with this tradition also emphasise that simply hanging lemon and chillies at the entrance is not considered enough to invite happiness and prosperity.

There are certain practical and social values associated with the custom:

Cleanliness: Goddess Lakshmi is traditionally believed to reside in places that are clean, organised and well-maintained. Clean surroundings are considered an important part of welcoming prosperity and positive energy.

Peace And Harmony: Families that maintain love, mutual respect and understanding are believed to create a positive atmosphere at home. On the other hand, frequent arguments, jealousy and disagreements are traditionally associated with unhappiness and misfortune.

Thus, the tradition of hanging one lemon and seven green chillies is not just associated with warding off the evil eye. Its underlying message, according to popular beliefs, also highlights the importance of cleanliness, peaceful relationships and maintaining a harmonious home.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on religious beliefs, traditional practices and popular mythological accounts. ABPLive.com does not confirm or endorse these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before acting on any such information.