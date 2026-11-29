Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Controversy arose over lighting Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon pillar.

Supreme Court suspended temple trustees and appointed judicial receiver.

Action followed temple's failure to light Deepam as ordered.

Dispute involves Deepathoon land ownership; Dargah claimed rights.

The Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has been at the centre of a controversy over lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, a stone lamp pillar located on the hilltop. The dispute has drawn attention to the temple and its surrounding areas, particularly after the Supreme Court intervened in the matter on November 27, 2026.

The Supreme Court suspended the temple trustees and appointed a judicial receiver to oversee the temple's administration. It also directed that the security of the temple and the hill be handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The action followed the authorities' failure to comply with the court's November 20 order, which directed that the Karthigai Deepam be lit at the stone Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill. The court observed that its earlier directions had not been followed and ordered that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon again on November 28, 2026.

What Is The Deepathoon Dispute?

The controversy revolves around the ownership of the land and the right to use the Deepathoon located at the top of Thiruparankundram Hill.

The Sikandar Badhusha Dargah is situated near the Deepathoon on the hilltop, while the Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy Temple is located at the foot of the hill. The Dargah side has claimed rights over the hilltop area, including the spot where the Deepathoon stands.

The dispute intensified over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at this particular location. The Supreme Court's November 20 order directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon, leading to further developments over the implementation of the order.

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Why Is Thiruparankundram Temple Special?

Located around 8 kilometres south of Madurai, Thiruparankundram Temple is one of the six major abodes of Lord Murugan, also known as Lord Subramanya. These six sacred sites are collectively called Arupadai Veedu.

The hill is considered sacred in Hinduism and is also known as Kandhamalai. According to religious beliefs, this is the place where Lord Subramanya married Devasena, the daughter of Lord Indra.

The cave temples at Thiruparankundram are believed to date back to the 8th century and are associated with the Pandya rulers. Over the centuries, different Hindu dynasties contributed to the development of the temple, with additional structures, mandapams and other sections being added between the 7th and 16th centuries.

One of the temple's most distinctive features is its sanctum, which has been carved out of a single rock. Visitors can also admire intricate carvings on its walls and pillars.

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How To Reach Thiruparankundram Temple?

Thiruparankundram Temple is easily accessible from Madurai and can be reached by air, rail and road.

By Air: Madurai Airport is the nearest airport to the temple. It is located in Avaniyapuram, approximately 12 kilometres from Madurai city. Visitors can hire a taxi or use local transport to reach the temple.

By Train: Devotees travelling by train can get down at Thiruparankundram Railway Station, which is approximately 6 kilometres from Madurai Junction. Local transport is available to reach the temple.

By Road: Regular buses operated by the state transport corporation connect different parts of Madurai with the temple. Visitors can also hire taxis or use local transport to reach the destination.

What Are The Darshan Timings At Thiruparankundram Temple?

Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple generally remains open for devotees during two daily sessions.

Morning: 5:30 AM to 1:00 PM

5:30 AM to 1:00 PM Evening: 4:00 PM to 8:30 PM

However, the timings and access arrangements for the main temple may differ from those applicable to the Deepathoon area at the hilltop.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Visiting Thiruparankundram Temple

Devotees visiting the temple should keep a few important things in mind before planning their trip.