Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sharadiya Navratri 2026 begins October 11, concludes October 19.

October 11, 11:36 AM-12:24 PM marks auspicious Ghatasthapana.

Maa Durga arrives on horse, predicting tensions, natural disasters.

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Date & Ghatasthapana Muhurat: In Sanatan Dharma, Sharadiya Navratri, the grand festival of Shakti worship, begins on the Pratipada date of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Ashwin. During this nine-day-long festival, the nine divine forms of Goddess Bhagwati (Navdurga) are worshipped with rituals. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Goddess Durga during Navratri brings positive energy into life, purifies the home, and destroys negative forces.

Know in detail here when Sharadiya Navratri is starting in the year 2026, what is the best time for Ghatasthapana, and on which vehicle Maa Durga is coming this year.

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Sharadiya Navratri 2026: Start And End Date

The 9-day Shakti festival will begin on the Pratipada date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha:

Navratri start date: October 11, 2026 (Sunday)

Navratri Ending Date: October 19, 2026 (Monday)

Auspicious Time For Ghatasthapana (Kalash installation) In 2026

The installation of the Kalash on the first day of Navratri holds special significance. According to the Panchangam, the dates and auspicious times are as follows:

Description date and time Pratipada date starts October 10, 2026, from 08:32 PM Pratipada date ends October 11, 2026, until 08:37 PM Chitra Nakshatra begins October 10, 2026, from 10:32 pm Chitra Nakshatra ends October 11, 2026, until 10:49 PM Abhijit Muhurta for Ghatasthapana 11:36 am to 12:24 pm (Total duration: 48 minutes)

According to scriptures, installing the Kalash on the first day of Navratri during Chitra Nakshatra and Vaidhriti Yoga is prohibited. Therefore, the Abhijit Muhurta (11:36 AM to 12:24 PM) in the afternoon on October 11th will be the most auspicious and fruitful time for Ghatasthapana.

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Maa Durga's Arrival Ride: The Goddess Will Arrive On A Horse

The vehicle of arrival of Mother Bhagwati during Navratri depends on the day of the week on which Pratipada Tithi falls. According to Devi Bhagavat Purana: "On Sunday and Monday, the Goddess does not arrive on an elephant, but if she arrives on Sunday, her vehicle is considered to be 'Turang ', i.e., a horse."

In the year 2026, Navratri is starting on Sunday (October 11); hence, Maa Durga will arrive on earth riding a horse.

What Will Be Its Impact On The Country And The World?

In astrology, the arrival of the mother on a horse is not considered an auspicious sign:

Political and global tensions: International relations may sour; diplomatic disputes and border tensions may increase.

Natural disasters and weather: There is a possibility of weather fluctuations, uncertainty of rainfall and adverse impact on agricultural production.

Social impact: Public sentiment may be disturbed, and unexpected crises may arise.

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